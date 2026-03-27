What Gamers Need to Know

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that starting April 2, 2026, prices for the PS5 consoles, the upcoming PS5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal will increase due to ongoing global economic challenges.

### Price Changes Effective April 2026

Upcoming retail prices are as follows:

#### United States

– PS5: $649.99

– PS5 Digital Edition: $599.99

– PS5 Pro: $899.99

#### United Kingdom

– PS5: £569.99

– PS5 Digital Edition: £519.99

– PS5 Pro: £789.99

#### Europe

– PS5: €649.99

– PS5 Digital Edition: €599.99

– PS5 Pro: €899.99

#### Japan

– PS5: ¥97,980

– PS5 Digital Edition: ¥89,980

– PS5 Pro: ¥137,980

#### PlayStation Portal Prices

– U.S.: $249.99

– U.K.: £219.99

– Europe: €249.99

– Japan: ¥39,980

These changes follow a previous $50 increase in August 2025, bringing the current PS5 price to $100 above its launch price in November 2020.

Reactions to the price hikes have been mixed, highlighting concerns about affordability in gaming. Analysts suggest the gaming market may be becoming less accessible to lower-income individuals. This price adjustment comes amid global economic turbulence influenced by various factors.

The new pricing precedes major game launches, including “GTA 6,” which could impact sales dynamics despite higher costs.

### Key Takeaways

– Price increases for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal will be effective April 2, 2026.

– Prices reflect ongoing economic challenges.

– Gamers’ responses range from disappointment to acceptance.

– The gaming market may increasingly be seen as a luxury hobby.

– These adjustments coincide with economic factors affecting the global landscape.

