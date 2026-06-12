The “Assassin’s Creed” series, created by Ubisoft, has garnered a loyal following, captivating gamers since its inception nearly 20 years ago. Initially meant to be an offshoot of the “Prince of Persia” games, this franchise dives deep into a hidden conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, intertwining historical events and iconic figures. Players inhabit the lives of these Assassins and Templars, utilizing advanced technology to reconnect with the past, whether it’s during the Crusades or in ancient Greece.

As one of Ubisoft’s flagship franchises, the series boasts numerous titles, each contributing uniquely to its expansive lore while offering diverse gameplay mechanics. This article explores five standout entries that illustrate why the “Assassin’s Creed” series remains relevant and engaging.