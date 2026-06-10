In early 2026, Sony made headlines with the closure of Bluepoint Games, the studio known for its remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. Fumito Ueda, the visionary behind the original Shadow of the Colossus, expressed his feelings regarding this significant loss, lamenting missed opportunities for collaboration with Bluepoint one last time.

Ueda has a history of working with Bluepoint on projects like the 2011 Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection and the celebrated 2018 remake of Shadow of the Colossus. Reflecting on the studio’s shutdown, he remarked, “We weren’t given any warning. I learned about the closure in the same way many others did—through the news. It was disheartening to hear, especially considering the potential of future collaborations.”

As he dives into his new project, gen ATLAS, a sci-fi tale featuring colossal robots, speculation about potential collaborations with Bluepoint is tantalizing. When asked about future projects, Ueda responded thoughtfully, “It’s difficult to say. Bluepoint specializes in exceptional remakes, so perhaps something along those lines. It’s genuinely sad to think they’re no longer in existence.”

Intrigued by the possibility of an Ico remake, I posed the question, and Ueda smiled, saying, “Maybe Ico.” The idea of revisiting Ico with Bluepoint’s expertise feels like an opportunity lost, especially after the brilliance of the recent Shadow of the Colossus remake.

Before its closure, Bluepoint was reportedly working on an unannounced live-service project for God of War, which was scrapped in early 2025. In the studio’s remaining months, they pitched various concepts, including a spinoff of Ghost of Tsushima, a Bloodborne remaster, and yet another reimagining of Shadow of the Colossus.

Fans have something new to look forward to with gen ATLAS, which represents a new direction for Ueda, as it will be his first release outside of PlayStation, thanks to a partnership with Epic.