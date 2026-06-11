Tokyo Valkyries Set to Make its Debut on July 9

The highly anticipated roguelite deckbuilder, Tokyo Valkyries, is set for a July 9 release on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, retailing at $22.99/¥2,980. The game will be available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

A New Frontier Awaits

In Tokyo Valkyries, players are tasked with crafting a powerful deck to battle against overwhelming forces of darkness threatening Tokyo. The storyline unfolds as an alternate realm known as the Underworld breaks through to our reality, setting the stage for a gripping narrative where ordinary university students transform into extraordinary warriors.

By day, these girls live typical lives, but come nighttime, they engage in epic battles to safeguard their beloved city. This duality—balancing academia with fierce combat—sets a unique backdrop for player engagement.

Dive into the Story

The game’s lore introduces a university student who unknowingly ventures into the Underworld after hearing a voice urgently calling for help. Here, she encounters a mage who reveals the impending doom unleashed by a dark spirit. As the game progresses, players are thrust into a battle for survival, rallying allies to confront the forces against them.

Engaging Turn-Based Card Strategy

Tokyo Valkyries features turn-based card combat, where every card plays a critical role in the player’s strategy. Each character embodies one of four attributes—Resolve, Courage, Hope, or Dawn—and their actions respond to the cards played. Players must stay alert to their enemies’ intentions, making quick decisions to either counterattack or bolster defenses.

In this game, players navigate a map filled with diverse locations, including enemy battles, shops, and special event tiles. The strategic choices made throughout each run will shape the player’s journey and ultimately decide the outcome of confrontations against formidable bosses.

The Ritual of the Cursed Swords

Unique gameplay mechanics allow players to interact with Cursed Swords, which serve as sources of dark power. By following the mage’s guidance to extract these swords, players can gain significant advantages, enhancing their characters’ abilities and harnessing powerful skills to turn the tide of battle.

Character Highlights

The game presents a diverse cast of characters, each with distinct personalities and story arcs.

Haruka Fuchi : The stoic university student with hidden passion.

: The stoic university student with hidden passion. Artesia : The thoughtful mage striving for revenge against the darkness.

: The thoughtful mage striving for revenge against the darkness. Tsubasa Hikami : A cheerful friend eager to connect with Haruka.

: A cheerful friend eager to connect with Haruka. Anna Keijima : The fashion-savvy student with a caring side.

: The fashion-savvy student with a caring side. Mamika Kanesaki : The driven, academically inclined girl with a fascination for simplicity.

: The driven, academically inclined girl with a fascination for simplicity. Raimu Shirogane: An enigmatic classmate known for her unpredictable nature.

These varied dynamics promise a rich narrative experience as players form their teams and uncover their strengths.

Game Development Team

The development of Tokyo Valkyries showcases the talents of those in character design, with the scenario crafted under the guidance of the producer.

Key Takeaways