The recent conclusion of Apple’s WWDC 2026 event has sparked discussions about the upcoming changes in iOS 27, particularly regarding Apple Wallet features.

This year’s WWDC shifted its focus to artificial intelligence as the leading theme. However, Apple’s approach to integrating AI appeared more user-friendly compared to Google’s recent developer conference.

AI may have taken center stage at WWDC, but there’s more for users when the new operating system launches later this year. The company provided insights into enhancements for Apple Wallet, expected to make it even more functional.

Apple Wallet is popular for making payments and transferring funds, alongside integrating identification cards in applicable states. The latest version aims to elevate the user experience. Here’s what Apple Wallet has in store with the iOS 27 update.

Effortless Bill Splitting

The latest Apple Wallet design simplifies the bill-splitting process.

Paying your share of a bill will become a seamless task with Apple Wallet. Users will be able to utilize Siri Mode with their device’s camera. This feature will recognize receipt items, allowing users to select what they owe and send payments via Apple Cash without hassle.

Transform Physical Cards into Digital Passes

Despite Apple Wallet’s range, certain memberships and event tickets have often been excluded. However, users can look forward to a notable change in iOS 27.

Users will be able to convert physical cards to digital passes in Apple Wallet.

Utilizing Siri Mode, users can scan a physical card containing a barcode, which Apple Wallet will convert into a digital pass for easy future use, reducing the need for physical cards.

Revamped Digital Key Functionality

Apple Wallet will enhance its ability to unlock hotel doors with iPhones, providing trip details, updates on booked activities, and quick access to various services directly from Apple Wallet.

Refreshed Apple Pay Checkout Experience

Apple is set to unveil a redesigned checkout process for Apple Pay, involving a swiping mechanism for viewing various payment cards, simplifying transaction choices. Users can also expect insights about their cards, including reward balances and pay-later options. Later this year, users will be able to add funds to certain debit cards within Apple Wallet and during online checkouts.

Instant Sharing Capability

The upcoming Tap to Share feature will enhance the shopping experience by facilitating secure connections between devices and merchants’ iPhones, allowing users to share essential personal information seamlessly.

Key Takeaways