In a grand gesture to commemorate its 40-year journey, a well-regarded Japanese publication conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey. The results highlight the preferences and sentiments of over 5,000 gaming enthusiasts across Japan.

Participants weighed in on various areas, including games that have left a significant impact, their favorite characters, and ideal developers. Nintendo proved to be a standout favorite, with its iconic character, Mario, named the most beloved character. Additionally, “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” topped the list as the game participants would most recommend.

Here’s a breakdown of some intriguing findings from the survey:

Initial Gaming Experiences

  1. Super Mario Bros.
  2. Mario Bros.
  3. Pokemon Red / Green
  4. Super Mario World
  5. Super Mario Bros. 3
  6. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
  7. New Super Mario Bros.
  8. Super Mario Kart
  9. Pokemon Gold / Silver
  10. Donkey Kong Country

Most Influential Games

  1. Dragon Quest
  2. Final Fantasy 7
  3. Dragon Quest 3
  4. Pokemon Red / Green
  5. Dragon Quest 5
  6. Final Fantasy 10
  7. Chrono Trigger
  8. Super Mario Bros.
  9. Kingdom Hearts
  10. Resident Evil

Impactful Game Series

  1. Final Fantasy
  2. Dragon Quest
  3. Pokemon
  4. Mario
  5. Persona

Most Anticipated Titles for Sequels

  1. Dragon Quest
  2. Persona
  3. Tales of
  4. Suikoden
  5. Resident Evil

Games Most Hoped to be Remade

  1. Chrono Trigger
  2. Xenogears
  3. Pokemon Black and White
  4. Final Fantasy 8

Time-Consuming Games

  1. Final Fantasy 14
  2. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Minecraft

Games to Rediscover After Memory Loss

  1. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Chrono Trigger
  3. Final Fantasy 10

Top Recommendations for New Players

  1. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Persona 5 Royal
  3. Dragon Quest series
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Favorite Characters

  1. Mario
  2. Cloud
  3. Link
  4. Kirby
  5. Tifa

Leading Developers

  1. Nintendo
  2. Square Enix
  3. Capcom
  4. Atlus

This survey provides a glimpse into the thoughts of Japanese gamers, showcasing the lasting impact of video games on a cultural level.

Key Takeaways

This survey reflects the gaming landscape as viewed by dedicated players:

  • Mario’s continued prominence highlights the character’s endearing nature and cultural significance.
  • The popularity of franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy illustrates their foundational role in shaping the industry.
  • Nintendo’s legacy as a beloved developer aligns with its innovative approach to gaming experiences.
  • The desire for remakes of classic titles shows a longing for nostalgia among players.
  • Characters like Link and Cloud remain influential, emphasizing storytelling in games.
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