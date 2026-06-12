In a grand gesture to commemorate its 40-year journey, a well-regarded Japanese publication conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey. The results highlight the preferences and sentiments of over 5,000 gaming enthusiasts across Japan.

Participants weighed in on various areas, including games that have left a significant impact, their favorite characters, and ideal developers. Nintendo proved to be a standout favorite, with its iconic character, Mario, named the most beloved character. Additionally, “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” topped the list as the game participants would most recommend.

Here’s a breakdown of some intriguing findings from the survey:

Initial Gaming Experiences

Super Mario Bros. Mario Bros. Pokemon Red / Green Super Mario World Super Mario Bros. 3 Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire New Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Kart Pokemon Gold / Silver Donkey Kong Country

Most Influential Games

Dragon Quest Final Fantasy 7 Dragon Quest 3 Pokemon Red / Green Dragon Quest 5 Final Fantasy 10 Chrono Trigger Super Mario Bros. Kingdom Hearts Resident Evil

Impactful Game Series

Final Fantasy Dragon Quest Pokemon Mario Persona

Most Anticipated Titles for Sequels

Dragon Quest Persona Tales of Suikoden Resident Evil

Games Most Hoped to be Remade

Chrono Trigger Xenogears Pokemon Black and White Final Fantasy 8

Time-Consuming Games

Final Fantasy 14 Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft

Games to Rediscover After Memory Loss

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy 10

Top Recommendations for New Players

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Persona 5 Royal Dragon Quest series Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Favorite Characters

Mario Cloud Link Kirby Tifa

Leading Developers

Nintendo Square Enix Capcom Atlus

This survey provides a glimpse into the thoughts of Japanese gamers, showcasing the lasting impact of video games on a cultural level.

Key Takeaways

This survey reflects the gaming landscape as viewed by dedicated players: