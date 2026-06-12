In a grand gesture to commemorate its 40-year journey, a well-regarded Japanese publication conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey. The results highlight the preferences and sentiments of over 5,000 gaming enthusiasts across Japan.
Participants weighed in on various areas, including games that have left a significant impact, their favorite characters, and ideal developers. Nintendo proved to be a standout favorite, with its iconic character, Mario, named the most beloved character. Additionally, “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” topped the list as the game participants would most recommend.
Here’s a breakdown of some intriguing findings from the survey:
Initial Gaming Experiences
- Super Mario Bros.
- Mario Bros.
- Pokemon Red / Green
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
- New Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Kart
- Pokemon Gold / Silver
- Donkey Kong Country
Most Influential Games
- Dragon Quest
- Final Fantasy 7
- Dragon Quest 3
- Pokemon Red / Green
- Dragon Quest 5
- Final Fantasy 10
- Chrono Trigger
- Super Mario Bros.
- Kingdom Hearts
- Resident Evil
Impactful Game Series
- Final Fantasy
- Dragon Quest
- Pokemon
- Mario
- Persona
Most Anticipated Titles for Sequels
- Dragon Quest
- Persona
- Tales of
- Suikoden
- Resident Evil
Games Most Hoped to be Remade
- Chrono Trigger
- Xenogears
- Pokemon Black and White
- Final Fantasy 8
Time-Consuming Games
- Final Fantasy 14
- Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
Games to Rediscover After Memory Loss
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Chrono Trigger
- Final Fantasy 10
Top Recommendations for New Players
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5 Royal
- Dragon Quest series
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Favorite Characters
- Mario
- Cloud
- Link
- Kirby
- Tifa
Leading Developers
- Nintendo
- Square Enix
- Capcom
- Atlus
This survey provides a glimpse into the thoughts of Japanese gamers, showcasing the lasting impact of video games on a cultural level.
Key Takeaways
This survey reflects the gaming landscape as viewed by dedicated players:
- Mario’s continued prominence highlights the character’s endearing nature and cultural significance.
- The popularity of franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy illustrates their foundational role in shaping the industry.
- Nintendo’s legacy as a beloved developer aligns with its innovative approach to gaming experiences.
- The desire for remakes of classic titles shows a longing for nostalgia among players.
- Characters like Link and Cloud remain influential, emphasizing storytelling in games.