Your smartphone’s photo gallery often doubles as a digital scrapbook, holding not just cherished memories but also various online finds. Enter Pool, a new application designed to help you organize this digital bounty into something manageable and meaningful.

Image Credits:Pool

Upon installation, Pool requests access to your photos and begins to categorize them into personalized groups, referred to as “pools,” based on the specific items you’ve saved.

Image Credits:Pool

Once your images are imported, the app can identify the original links for each screenshot, helping you navigate back to the retailer’s site or retrieving cooking instructions from recipes.

Image Credits:Pool

Originally starting as a side project while traveling, Pool’s development paused until the advancements in AI made its potential apparent. It aims to hold emotional connections often overlooked in the tech landscape.

Image Credits:Pool

Pool’s functionality considers the lifecycle of your screenshots, removing items like ticket barcodes after an event while keeping relevant offers accessible. Its AI assists you in searching or retrieving specific content.

Image Credits:Pool

Looking ahead, the founders aim to expand Pool into another application that will act as a personal assistant. Their mascot—a playful rubber duck—will accompany users in this upcoming feature.

Currently available for free download on iOS.