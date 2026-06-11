Xbox is enriching its gaming portfolio by introducing Premium Upgrade Editions for franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. These offerings were unveiled shortly after the Xbox Games Showcase, generating excitement among fans.

The Premium Upgrade Editions contain all the perks of their Premium counterparts but without the base game. This approach is designed for players who enjoy these titles via Xbox Game Pass.

Let’s delve into the details of what these Premium Upgrades have to offer, beginning with Halo:

Halo: Campaign Evolved – £20.00 / $20.00

Pre-ordering the Halo: Campaign Evolved Premium Upgrade grants exclusive access to early gameplay starting on July 23, 2026. Players can expect:

A nostalgic 2001 Mark V Armor skin

Classic Assault Rifle skin from the original release

A stylish Gilded Onyx Armor style

Gilded Onyx Assault Rifle style

Additional features include:

An Alpha Halo Armory Pack with unique Master Chief Armor and weapon skins

A Digital Artbook showcasing the artistry behind Halo: Campaign Evolved

showcasing the artistry behind Halo: Campaign Evolved A digital story titled Halo: Hungry Buzzards

A comprehensive digital game manual

Gears of War: E-Day – £30.00 / $30.00

The Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition comes with enticing features, including:

Up to five days of early access to the game

A Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack

Five themed Seasonal Customization Packs, including the Emergence Pack at launch

1,000 Iron, in-game premium currency

Players are required to have the base game or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for these upgrades.

Fable – £39.99 / $39.99

The Premium Upgrade Edition for Fable offers significant content. Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass members can unlock enhancements, including:

The Fable Premium Edition Content Pack

A digital artbook and soundtrack

A forthcoming expansion titled Fable: Order of the Hero, available post-launch

This content pack features two visually striking armor sets—Splendid Armour and Bastard Armour—along with gifts that influence NPC interactions and boost reputation.

In the Order of the Hero expansion, players will navigate a new region of Albion, engaging in moral dilemmas and leadership within a mysterious cult.

Final Thoughts

Each Premium Upgrade Edition varies in content and pricing, with Fable hinting at further expansions post-launch. Early access will be a significant draw, allowing gamers to begin their adventures ahead of the public.

Key Takeaways

Price Points: Each Premium Upgrade is priced differently.

Each Premium Upgrade is priced differently. Target Audience: Designed for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, these upgrades cater to existing players.

Designed for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, these upgrades cater to existing players. Early Access: Each title offers early access for eager fans.

Each title offers early access for eager fans. Content Variety: Features differ between games, providing varied engagement and customization.

Features differ between games, providing varied engagement and customization. Future Expansions: Titles like Fable indicate further developments post-launch.

With thoughtful additions, Xbox continues to foster an evolving gaming experience, appealing to both long-time fans and potential newcomers.