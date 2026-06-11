Framework Announces Delay in Laptop 13 Pro Shipments

Framework has revealed a significant delay in the release of its Laptop 13 Pro. Originally scheduled to ship by the end of June, the first batch will now ship in late July, with some shipments potentially extending into early August.

The delay is due to unexpected issues discovered during the final stages of production, specifically with the touchpad and display. Framework is prioritizing quality and user experience, even at the cost of pushing back the launch timeline.

Framework stated, “We always aim for excellence when it comes to the user’s experience. Although we deeply regret this shift in schedule, our commitment is to ensure that the product meets our high standards.”

Production challenges included problems with the haptic touchpad, which showed intermittent issues. Framework has collaborated with suppliers to develop a revised printed circuit board (PCB) to address these reliability concerns. They have begun validating this new design and producing replacement components to expedite manufacturing.

There were also complications with the display, where an initialization bug was identified. The supplier, CSOT, has delivered firmware updates, which are now entering production and are not expected to disrupt the shipment timeline.

Framework confirmed that the initial batch of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 mainboards will ship on schedule. Full reviews of the Laptop 13 Pro will be published in July, allowing customers to access earlier hands-on insights until their orders arrive.

Customers affected by the updated shipping timeline can request a full refund on their pre-orders. Meanwhile, the company is rolling out other components that are unaffected by the delays to provide timely delivery.

Key Takeaways