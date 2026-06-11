iOS 27 has a variety of features worth discussing that might have flown under the radar for many users. Here, we delve into 13 less-publicized but valuable changes that Apple has rolled out with this latest update.

Customizable Equalizer for Your AirPods

AirPods now supports customizable equalizer settings. Users can tweak low, mid, and high frequencies right at their fingertips, enhancing the listening experience. This feature is compatible with AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the forthcoming AirPods Max 2.

Speedy AirDrop Transfers

File transfers have never been faster. With iOS 27, users can enjoy transfer speeds that are reportedly up to 80% quicker, assuming both devices are running the latest software.

Enhanced Liquid Glass Features

Apple has refined the Liquid Glass feature by adding a system-wide slider that allows users to control transparency levels more effectively. The new layered effect aims to bring depth to the visual design of app icons.

Dual Capture in FaceTime

FaceTime users can now show viewers both the front and rear cameras simultaneously during calls. This dual-capture feature is ideal for those wanting to share their surroundings while remaining visible in the call.

Oversized Widgets on Home Screen

iOS 27 enables users to create exceptionally large widgets, even dedicating an entire Home Screen page to a single widget. Current compatible apps include Calendar, Photos, and Music, among others.

Advanced Security Camera Integration

Apple has incorporated intelligent features for security cameras in HomeKit. Users will receive video descriptions for recorded footage and can utilize natural language search for specific events, all while having the option to store videos in enhanced 4K resolution.

Streamlined System Search

Spotlight and Mail look more organized than ever, thanks to improvements in search functionalities. Users will have access to a more comprehensive index, making information easier to find with smarter ranking that highlights the most relevant options.

Menopause Tracking in Health App

The Health app introduces features for tracking perimenopause and menopause. Users can log symptoms, receive cycle-related notifications, and access educational resources related to this significant life phase.

Optimized Performance

Under-the-hood enhancements make iOS 27 feel speedier. Users can expect up to 30% faster app launches and 70% quicker loading times for new photos, along with improved connectivity transitions between Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

Photos App Improvements

The Photos app has received an array of upgrades, including:

Full-Resolution Sharing : Share photos with better quality and add users from Android or Windows.

: Share photos with better quality and add users from Android or Windows. Slide Show Creation : Assemble slideshows from your media, complete with editing options.

: Assemble slideshows from your media, complete with editing options. Frame Extraction : Save stills from your videos, simplifying the image capture process.

: Save stills from your videos, simplifying the image capture process. New Search Features: Easily categorize and find your photos using keywords and ratings.

Improved User Feedback Mechanism

Apple now allows users to provide direct feedback on services and functionalities, enabling an improved user experience based on collective insights.

Much-Anticipated Home Automation Options

iOS 27 enhances home automation, allowing users to manage multiple devices seamlessly from a single interface. The added compatibility means you can control security systems, lighting, and more, further enriching your smart home experience.

Easier Family Sharing Options

The family sharing feature gets an upgrade, giving families more control over shared subscriptions and app access, making it easier to manage what’s available for each family member.

Key Takeaways

As you explore these hidden features of iOS 27, consider the following:

Customize your AirPods’ sound profile for a richer audio experience.

for a richer audio experience. Leverage improved AirDrop speeds for quicker file transfers, especially when sharing large media.

for quicker file transfers, especially when sharing large media. Explore the new FaceTime capability to bring a more immersive experience to your video calls.

to bring a more immersive experience to your video calls. Dive into the Health app’s menopause tracking features for better understanding and management of symptoms.

features for better understanding and management of symptoms. Provide feedback on the changes and enhancements, as user input is valuable for future updates.

Apple’s iOS 27 may hold more surprises than you initially thought—it’s worth diving in and discovering how these features could enhance your daily tasks.