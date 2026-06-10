New App Brings Hourly Help to Vermont Residents

A fresh solution has emerged for Vermonters in need of family caregiving support. The app, Tuktu, connects those needing assistance with local service providers, aimed at bridging the gap in accessible aid for families.

Tuktu was founded in Vancouver in 2022 and has grown to around 9,000 users. Recently, it expanded to Vermont, offering services such as transportation to medical appointments, meal preparation, housekeeping, and companionship, primarily for older adults or those with disabilities. Pricing ranges from $25 to $40 per hour, with Tuktu retaining a commission from service providers.

The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to streamline service recommendations and enhance user-provider matching. Service providers undergo interviews, background checks, and training to ensure quality support.

With a focus on isolation and its impacts, the need for services like Tuktu is essential for fostering connections in the community. Unlike traditional home-care, Tuktu provides flexible support tailored to specific needs.

Backed by significant investment, Tuktu’s Vermont launch has attracted users and created local job opportunities. Vermont’s demographic, with a substantial portion of residents aged 65 and older, makes it an ideal market for this service.

Providers for Tuktu include students, retirees, and individuals with service-oriented backgrounds, offering flexible part-time opportunities. Feedback from users illustrates the platform’s reliability and positive impact on families.

As Tuktu gains traction, users have embraced the opportunity to earn extra income while providing support to families, highlighting the ease of using the app for companionship and assistance.

Through these elements, Tuktu aims to establish a sense of community while addressing the demand for companionship and assistance across Vermont.

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