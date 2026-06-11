



In today’s fast-paced world, families are increasingly seeking solutions that prioritize safety without compromising privacy. One emerging app, HeyPolo from Surfshark, strives to balance these aspects with its privacy-centered family safety and location-sharing features.

HeyPolo facilitates location sharing within families while maintaining a strong commitment to user privacy. Unlike traditional location-sharing apps that operate continuously, it offers temporary sharing options, allowing users to share their location during specific time frames or opt for permanent sharing when preferred. Location sharing ceases as soon as the predetermined time elapses, ensuring users retain control over their information.

Families can choose to disclose specific locations, approximate areas, or keep certain information private. The app includes a history log of previous trips with customizable visibility settings.

HeyPolo’s smart notification system includes SOS alerts and notifications for family members arriving or leaving designated locations, along with battery level alerts. Users maintain authority over these notifications, enhancing adaptability according to individual preferences.

The “Emergency Access” function allows temporary access to a user’s live location in emergencies, provided prior permission is given. This feature can be restricted to avoid misuse, such as limiting it to once a year.









The app also offers driving activity monitoring, providing insights into location history, speed, and driving behaviors—enhancing safety without invasive tracking.

Emphasizing a partnership built on trust, HeyPolo focuses on consent-based tracking. Unlike traditional apps that might create an atmosphere of surveillance, it prioritizes familial connection and security.

Users can rest assured that their data will never be sold or exploited. The app is funded through a subscription model; for $3.99 per month, one person can set up a group, allowing others to join free of charge. A 7-day free trial allows exploration of its features, with the option for an annual payment of $47.88. A 30-day money-back guarantee adds assurance for potential users.





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