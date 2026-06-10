Day 4 Night Studios is set to release an innovative action-adventure game titled Bradley the Badger, backed by Focus Entertainment. The announcement was made this December during the prestigious Game Awards 2025, where it garnered attention for its unique blend of gameplay elements.

The game is slated for release on PC through Steam. Additional platforms are under consideration, but no specific launch date has been provided yet.

Focus Entertainment expressed enthusiasm about the game, excited to back projects that exhibit a distinctive vision and identity, aiming to provide players with fresh experiences. Bradley the Badger quickly caught attention with its engaging tone and spirited personality. Partnering with Day 4 Night, a studio comprised of talented industry veterans, is expected to boost anticipation surrounding this title.

Day 4 Night emphasized their mission: “With Bradley the Badger, we are crafting an adventure deeply rooted in our passion for gaming—fostering wonder, surprise, and emotionally-driven narratives. This endeavor encapsulates the imagination and creativity that inspired us to form Day 4 Night.”

Here’s a brief overview of the game:

About the Game Bradley the Badger is an exciting new title developed by seasoned game creators. It offers an adventurous mix of action, exploration, and challenging puzzles—all woven together in a whimsically offbeat narrative that pays homage to classic gaming genres. Being Day 4 Night’s inaugural release, the game showcases the team’s extensive background in the gaming industry, ensuring that players experience a heartfelt journey celebrating the artistry of video games. A Journey Through Imagination In Bradley the Badger, players will embody Bradley, a character inspired by nostalgic platform games. As he ventures through strange, hostile realms, Bradley finds himself embroiled in a quest through a metaphorical development limbo. Through his vibrant perspective, players will gain abilities akin to a game developer’s toolkit, enabling them to manipulate environments and restore Bradley’s world.

Check out the exciting announcement video below.