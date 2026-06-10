Hello, Marvel Rivals Enthusiasts!

It’s time to embrace an exciting new chapter as Marvel Rivals kicks off its Season 8.5! With the return of the Summers, this update is shaping up to be quite the spectacle.

Please note that our servers will be temporarily taken offline for maintenance on June 12, 2026, at 09:00 (UTC) . The downtime is expected to last about two hours.

Put on your virtual goggles and peruse this update’s patch notes for all the latest developments!

Fresh Additions

New Gameplay Character

The battlefield gains a new warrior: Cyclops joins the Marvel Rivals roster!

New Gameplay Environment

Welcome the legendary Tournament of the Heavenly Cities! Prepare to enter the revered martial arena with the all-new game mode map, K’un-Lun: Shenloong Arena (18 vs. 18)!

Note: This new game mode may not be accessible for Xbox Series S players due to performance constraints.

Character Lore Updates

– Fresh narratives for Cyclops – Clear Eyes, Full Hearts

– Updates for Daredevil – Clearing the Path

– New insights for The Punisher – One Last Shot

Shop Additions

– Magik – Soulless Sword Bundle

– Cyclops – Weapon M Bundle

– Phoenix – White Crown Phoenix Bundle

– Cyclops – Shadowed Gaze

– Magik – Soulless Sword Chroma Green Glow/Neon Nemesis and Ultimate Ability VFX

– Cyclops – Weapon M Emoji Bundle

– Magik – Soulless Sword Emoji Bundle

– New Accessory: Jean Grey Plush

Available from: June 12th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Marvel 616 Vault Celebration

In honor of the iconic Marvel 616 Universe, we’re opening the 616 Vault for two weeks starting June 12, featuring:

Exclusive Bundles:

– Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly Bundle

– Loki – Robe of Relaxation Bundle

– Invisible Woman – Azure Shade Bundle

– The Punisher – Aqua Arsenal Bundle

– Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond Bundle

– Winter Soldier – Polarity Soldier Bundle

Special Events:

Take part in Summer Special, Summer Special Vol.2, Ancient Powers Awaken, and Queen’s Codex.

Event Duration: June 12th, 2026, 09:00:00 to June 26th, 2026, 02:00:00 (UTC)

New Shenloong Tournament

Gear up for the Shenloong Tournament! Completing event tasks will reward you with the Groot – Ironwood Serpent costume at no cost.

Event Duration: June 12th, 2026, 09:00:00 to July 10th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Esports Updates

New event missions are live for the playoff phase of the Marvel Rivals Ignite Series: Stage 1. Share your playoff predictions and catch the in-game broadcasts to complete these challenges and earn exclusive rewards, including Nameplate, Sprays, Units, and Chrono Tokens.

Twitch Rewards

As Season 8.5 kicks off, join us for fresh Twitch Drops.

This round features the Storm – Will of Galacta costume along with related content.

Drops Period: June 12th, 2026, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to July 10th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Enhanced Features for PC

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is making its debut with this patch, along with new DLSS model preset options:

– Performance Mode focuses on traditional CNN models for better frame rates, beneficial for smoother gameplay.

– Quality Mode enhances edge details and visual fidelity while minimizing issues like ghosting for a cleaner gaming experience.

GeForce RTX 50 Series users can also utilize high-multiplier mode for 6x Multi-Frame Generation.

Tweaks and Improvements

Character Adjustments

– Black Cat’s Luck Adjustment: An issue where Black Cat accumulated multiple stacks of Fortune from her Cat’s Cradle ability has been resolved. Now, she’ll only earn one stack per use.

– Devil Dinosaur Adjustment: A bug where Devil Dinosaur maintained high speed after using his Ultimate has been corrected.

Map Adjustments

– Environmental Fixes: Addressed multiple collision glitches that caused characters to become stuck on map features.

As Marvel Rivals evolves, there’s much more on the horizon for Season 8.5. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates!