RGG Studios has carved a niche in the realm of gaming with its captivating storylines in the Like a Dragon series. Their upcoming title, Stranger Than Heaven, explores the journey of Makoto Daito through Japan’s various epochs and locales, revealing ambitious plans that go beyond familiar territory.

The journey begins in 1915 when Makoto arrives in Japan aboard a smuggling vessel in Kokura, Fukuoka—a significant industrial center. As he adapts, players will traverse different time periods, leading to the exploration of the Tokyo of the 1960s and the origins of the Tojo Clan.

The game shares thematic elements with the franchise while introducing a distinct combat system. The controls are mapped intuitively: the right and left shoulder buttons move Makoto’s arms, while the triggers activate his legs, enabling directional dodges and blocks for counterattacks.

My experience with various combat scenarios allowed me to grasp the mechanics smoothly. I faced a group of unarmed foes in 1915 Kokura, advanced to wielding a crowbar in 1929 Kure and 1943 Osaka, and concluded with a knife duel against a skilled swordsman. The encounters increasingly emphasized timing and precision.

RGG’s evolution of combat systems across its titles showcases their versatility. The developers focus on crafting experiences to enhance narratives. For instance, the visceral combat in Stranger Than Heaven is tailored to match its protagonist and storyline.

The announcements made during Summer Game Fest revealed a star-studded cast, raising questions about the sensitivity of portrayals. RGG’s commitment to involving key figures’ families aims to ensure respectful representations, alleviating some concerns surrounding the portrayals of cultural icons.