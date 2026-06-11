Excitement is building among fans of The Sims series, as the Sims Team has shared an advance look at updates slated for The Sims 4 this June. Recent patches have focused largely on addressing long-standing gameplay issues, including improvements to infant and caregiver autonomy, the introduction of a new Base Layers category in Create-A-Sim (CAS), and enhanced gallery search capabilities via SimSearch. The upcoming June update, set for June 23rd, promises to address an array of fixes across different gameplay elements.

Sims Team Unveils Teaser for Upcoming June Update

Sul Sul, Simmers! We are in the final stages of testing for our June 30 Base Game update, so mark your calendars for our next Laundry List on June 23. Expect major fixes addressing careers such as doctor and actor, as well as issues affecting pets, household dynasties, and the Gallery. Various fixes will also target persistent issues like players being unable to download custom tattoos and experiencing extended loading times, particularly on consoles. Stay tuned for detailed updates in our June 23 Laundry List.

The teaser hints at significant improvements aimed at alleviating frustrating bugs that players have reported recently, with particular attention to both PC and console gamers. While specifics were kept to a minimum, certain high-profile issues have garnered attention on the EA Forums, such as…

Challenges with Custom Tattoos on Consoles

For nearly a month now, every attempt to download tattoos from the Gallery on PS5 has been met with failure. Despite checking my internet connection, I’m left frustrated as the game becomes unresponsive, stuck endlessly loading. This has halted my progress in creating and customizing my Sims.

I bought the businesses and hobbies expansion for The Sims on Xbox, but running into infinite loading issues while trying to get custom tattoos from the Gallery has made gameplay frustrating. The only solution has been to restart the game, which is disheartening.

Actor Career Glitches and Stuck Wigs

I’ve tried every workaround to solve the issue of my stylist glitching out after doing makeup changes. This started following the most recent update. I need assistance, as I’m unable to continue with my acting tasks.

Which bug fixes mentioned in the Sims Team’s teaser are you hoping to see resolved? Share your thoughts with us!

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