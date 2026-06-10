If you’re diving into today’s Pips puzzles from the New York Times, you’re in for an engaging challenge. Whether you’re seeking a slight nudge or want to share insights with fellow puzzle enthusiasts, we have you covered with all the necessary hints and a detailed walkthrough for the Hard tier puzzle.
This Thursday brings the thrill of puzzle-solving without any weather interruptions, making it a perfect day to stay indoors and tackle today’s challenges.
How to Engage with Pips
In Pips, players encounter a colorful grid filled with various conditions to meet. Your goal is to place dominoes in such a way that every colored area aligns with its designated rule. With categories ranging from Easy to Hard, this game ensures that anyone can find a suitable challenge.
For instance, within a Hard level puzzle, you may come across various symbols and numbers, each representing unique requirements. Players need to rotate their dominoes to fit certain conditions, like ensuring some tiles are equal or unequal. Understanding these rules is crucial for successfully completing the grid.
Here are some typical conditions to watch for:
- = All tiles must share the same value.
- ≠ All tiles must have different values.
- > The value in this tile must exceed a specified number.
- < The value must be below a certain threshold.
- An exact value will dictate the pip count for that tile.
- Tiles without conditions may contain any values.
Your primary objective is to utilize every domino while adhering to the grid’s conditions. The beauty of Pips lies in its potential for multiple solutions, making it both challenging and enjoyable.
Solutions and Steps for Today’s Pips
Here are the completed solutions for the Easy and Medium puzzles, followed by a detailed walkthrough for the Hard version. Spoiler alert ahead!
Easy Puzzle Solutions
Medium Puzzle Solutions
Mastering Today’s Hard Pips
Let’s dive into the Hard Pips for today:
The key to solving today’s Hard puzzle revolves around the word “CUP.” A strategic starting point is crucial, initiated in the “C” where you will find a domino for pairing the required numbers. Let’s break it down step by step.
Step 1
Begin by placing the 1/5 domino from Dark Blue 1 into Blue 11 at the “C.” Next, transition to the “P,” where you will place the 0/5 domino from Blue 1 into Orange 11, followed by the 6/2 domino from Orange 11 to Dark Blue 4, and then a 2/4 domino into Purple 4.
Step 2
Insert the 1/1 domino from Blue 1 into Green 11 to set the groundwork. Then, fill in Green 11 with the 5/5 domino, returning to “C” for the 6/3 domino from Blue 11 into Purple 11. Head to “U” next, placing the 6/6 domino from Pink > 4 into Orange 11, followed by the 5/2 into Purple 6.
Final Step
Add the 4/4 domino into “C” in Purple 11. Next, position the 1/2 domino from Green 1 into the first free space, returning to “U” to place the 4/3 from Purple 6 into Pink =. Complete the filling by adding the 3/0 from Pink = into the second free space, then finalize with the 0/0 domino in the last gaps. You’ve conquered the puzzle!
Wishing you all a delightful Thursday filled with puzzle triumphs!
Key Takeaways
- Pips offers a rewarding mix of strategy and logic, appealing to varied skill levels.
- Each puzzle presents unique challenges that require careful attention to detail.
- Understanding grid conditions enhances the chances of success.
- Sharing insights with others can deepen the engagement with the game.
- Patience and persistence are key to mastering the Hard puzzles.