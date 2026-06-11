At the recent WWDC 2026 event, Apple unveiled an impressive range of enhancements and features spanning its major operating systems, including iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and others. Presenters shared a slide showcasing over 250 updates, currently accessible as developer betas, with a public release anticipated in September.

Apple Lists 250 Changes Across iOS 27 and More Feature

iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Updates

  • Ability to switch between two iPhone devices using the same number
  • Improved transitions between Wi-Fi and cellular data
  • Live Activities visible in Dynamic Island while in landscape mode
  • Enhanced power savings for Safari
  • Quicker responses from Voice Control
  • Support for extra-large widgets
  • Streamlined Touch Accommodations setup
  • Live Activity feature for Precision Finding among friends
  • Smoother interactions in the App Library
  • Optimized unlocking process on iPhone
  • Undo/redo for Home Screen edits in iPadOS
  • Improved visibility for extra-large widgets in the Today view
  • Streamlined window management and browsing in Files
  • Faster access to the menu bar and dual camera use in FaceTime
  • Improved Lock Screen functionality during notifications
  • Independently adjustable alarm volumes
  • More accurate photo orientations and quicker NFC reading
  • Faster transitions in Assistive Access modes
  • Updated car key setup experience

macOS Golden Gate Enhancements

  • More relevant suggestions in Spotlight searches
  • Faster indexing for shortcuts and actions
  • New drawing capabilities added to Notes
  • Revamped experience for video podcasts
  • Increased Safari efficiency
  • Updated sidebars and menu bar enhancements
  • Improved user account creation speed and Ethernet status visibility
  • High-resolution options for external displays
  • Smoother animations in Mission Control

Apple TV and tvOS 27 Features

  • Faster connection times for AirPlay
  • Smart downloads functionality for tvOS
  • Enhanced Control Center responsiveness
  • Stylized Podcasts app redesign
  • Larger font options for accessibility
  • Quicker app launches and smoother animations

watchOS 27 Improvements

  • Enhanced battery performance
  • Accurate step tracking and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Support for guest keys in Apple Wallet
  • Faster app launches and more efficient interaction features
  • New widgets and smarter settings for the Apple Watch app

visionOS Updates

  • Ability to customize environments using personal panoramas
  • New widget sizes that enhance usability
  • Improved notifications management with gaze and tap
  • Quicker boot times and enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity

Home & HomePod Enhancements

  • Accelerated AirPlay connections
  • Streamlined pairing for smart home devices

Photos Updates

  • Enhanced filtering options in Shared Albums
  • Improved organization and presentation of photos

Messages Updates

  • New drawing features and media handling improvements
  • Improved conversation search functionalities

In Summary: Other Notable Additions

  • Enhanced reliability for Apple Music streaming
  • Faster loading of messages and emails, especially in Mail
  • Improved navigation and functionality in Maps, including natural language routing

Key Takeaways

  • Most changes focus on improving user experience across various functions.
  • Accessibility improvements are becoming more prevalent, reflecting a focus on inclusivity.
  • Integration across devices seems to be a strong emphasis, allowing better connectivity and synchronization.
  • Updating tools like Apple Music and Photos enhances usability and adds creative options for users.
  • Overall enhancements range from minor tweaks to significant new features that could influence daily use.
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