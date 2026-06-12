The price for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has faced scrutiny, as some promotions have disappointed tech enthusiasts. Initially marked down by $200, reviews indicated this reduction didn’t reflect offers from previous years. Factors like a global RAM shortage and rising component costs have influenced Samsung’s pricing strategy, leading to minimal discounts that have left customers wanting.

A recent deal has changed the narrative, offering a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, valued at $249.99, with each S26 Ultra purchase in the U.K. The promotion, activated using the code “S26UP,” could attract potential buyers seeking more value for their money.

Table of Contents Toggle Samsung Launches Attractive Bundle for Galaxy S26 Ultra Purchasers

The Galaxy S26 Ultra Faces Some Setbacks

Father’s Day Influences Galaxy S26 Ultra Promotions Samsung Launches Attractive Bundle for Galaxy S26 Ultra Purchasers This offer is bolstered by an additional straight discount of £100 ($134) and a prepaid Mastercard worth £200 ($268), loaded onto Samsung Wallet, accumulating a total value of £519 ($696). Such promotions have become less frequent due to industry-wide constraints, particularly concerning memory components. To maintain a competitive edge amidst increasing production costs, Samsung has kept the launch price of the S26 series steady in the U.S., contrasting with price hikes for other models like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. A recent $500 markdown highlighted their commitment to keeping the S26 Ultra attractive in a challenging market.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra Faces Some Setbacks Despite these offers, not all is well for promotions. Samsung has ceased several benefits previously available to Galaxy users, such as free subscriptions and additional discount codes. The previously offered “APP5” code, which provided an extra 5% off, has vanished along with other bundled services. Promotions have also been lackluster, with less robust discounts than those associated with the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year. Fortunately, a recent drop in the S26 Ultra’s price to $1,049.99 includes a decent discount and improves the feature upgrade to 512GB storage.