Concerns Raised Over Faulty Phone Chargers Sold by Popular Online Retailers

A recent alert from watchdog groups has highlighted alarming safety issues with phone chargers available through well-known online platforms. An investigation examined 15 USB phone chargers sourced from a mix of seven digital marketplaces. Almost 60% of the tested products exhibited serious design flaws, potentially endangering users with the risk of electric shocks.

Among the faulty chargers, numerous items were acquired from notable retailers. A staggering eight of these devices not only posed dangers of electrocution but also had the potential to catch fire or explode.

The assessment revealed that these chargers lacked essential safety information either on their packaging or documentation, thwarting their legal sale. In one instance, a charger sold as an “Apple” USB-C 35W Power Adapter was exposed as a counterfeit, containing a lump of modeling clay inside to give the illusion of authentic weight.

The dangers were not just theory. A buyer reported that the charger overloaded while connected to their devices. Other unbranded chargers purchased from different vendors also exhibited fire hazards alongside risks of electric shock.

Scrutiny extended to the budget-friendly sector, where a USB-C charger failed mandatory electrical safety tests. Additionally, chargers from various marketplaces also fell short of safety standards, flagged for risks of fire and explosion. Some products managed to pass safety evaluations but were missing critical import details.

Concerns were raised over the repercussions of poorly constructed electrical products, emphasizing the urgent need for online marketplaces to take responsibility for safety measures, especially given the ongoing issue of counterfeit chargers.

Calls were made for the Government to enforce stringent safety regulations for online marketplaces, holding them accountable for unsafe products. This could help set a global standard for product safety in the digital world.

All retailers involved have stated that they prioritize customer safety, with many affirming that problematic listings were removed either prior to or following the investigation.

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