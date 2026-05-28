It has been a week since Bungie announced a significant shift regarding the future of Destiny 2, revealing plans to halt its development following a substantial update on June 9. This news has sparked a torrent of discussion among fans and critics alike, with insights shedding light on the factors that led to this pivotal moment.

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Summary

Key Developments

Conversations began after the Edge of Fate expansion, which did not meet player engagement and sales expectations.

Following poor performance of Renegades, the urgency for a new direction increased significantly.

Plans for the future centered around the game’s progression, debating whether to stick to a dual-expansion format or adopt a new strategy. The decision to conclude Destiny 2 was made earlier this year.

One idea included a single major expansion, tentatively titled “Destiny Infinity,” serving as a sort of relaunch.

Destiny 3 remains a consideration, but its development isn’t currently in progress.

High costs associated with developing a new installment were discussed, with estimates reaching upwards of $500 million when considering development, marketing, and support.

If Marathon generates substantial revenue, there might have been a chance for Destiny 2 to continue, but no truths were available at launch.

Community initiatives aimed at influencing Bungie’s decisions emerged, but these efforts are unlikely to sway existing plans.

Bungie’s focus now lies on developing a successful game, while sustainability metrics for Marathon remain unclear.

Summary