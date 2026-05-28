It has been a week since Bungie announced a significant shift regarding the future of Destiny 2, revealing plans to halt its development following a substantial update on June 9. This news has sparked a torrent of discussion among fans and critics alike, with insights shedding light on the factors that led to this pivotal moment.
Key Developments
- Conversations began after the Edge of Fate expansion, which did not meet player engagement and sales expectations.
- Following poor performance of Renegades, the urgency for a new direction increased significantly.
- Plans for the future centered around the game’s progression, debating whether to stick to a dual-expansion format or adopt a new strategy. The decision to conclude Destiny 2 was made earlier this year.
- One idea included a single major expansion, tentatively titled “Destiny Infinity,” serving as a sort of relaunch.
- Destiny 3 remains a consideration, but its development isn’t currently in progress.
- High costs associated with developing a new installment were discussed, with estimates reaching upwards of $500 million when considering development, marketing, and support.
- If Marathon generates substantial revenue, there might have been a chance for Destiny 2 to continue, but no truths were available at launch.
- Community initiatives aimed at influencing Bungie’s decisions emerged, but these efforts are unlikely to sway existing plans.
- Bungie’s focus now lies on developing a successful game, while sustainability metrics for Marathon remain unclear.
Summary
- The issues with Destiny 2 became pronounced post-Edge of Fate, with alarm bells ringing after Renegades failed to make an impact.
- Ideas such as a relaunch or a sequel have been considered, but financial constraints hindered decisions.
- Marathon plays a role in the future of Bungie’s gaming portfolio.
- Community initiatives are unlikely to significantly impact Bungie’s strategic direction.
- Understanding the intricacies of game development can provide valuable insights into franchise longevity.