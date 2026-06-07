With the 2026 edition of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) just around the corner, the tech ecosystem is buzzing with anticipations. Major developments are on the horizon, particularly regarding Siri and advancements in Apple Intelligence.

The highly anticipated annual event kicks off this Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. For those keen on watching, the conference will be streamed live on the Apple Developer app, Apple’s official website, and their Apple Developer YouTube channel.

Siri’s AI Evolution

Among the exciting updates expected is a significant transformation of Siri, enhancing it into a more engaging and conversational digital assistant. This new version aims to improve its ability to interpret context, execute multi-step instructions, and interact seamlessly across various apps. Leveraging Google’s Gemini technology, the upcoming Siri upgrade promises to enhance user experience.

Additionally, recent rumors suggest a standalone Siri app that could rival existing AI chatbots. This app might introduce features similar to messaging platforms, enabling users to manage chat history by setting timers to automatically delete conversations after a specified period.

App Store with AI Agents

Apple is considering integrating AI agents into its app store. These agents would assist users in tasks such as making reservations, managing daily activities, or controlling smart home devices, although specific details remain under wraps.

Camera and Photos Enhancements

A new “Visual Intelligence” tool is expected to debut within the Camera app, aiming to replace the existing Visual Intelligence feature. This new tool will offer a dedicated Siri mode alongside typical photo options. Enhanced by Google Image Search capabilities, users will find it easier to identify objects in their photos.

Moreover, improvements to the Photos app are set to bring in AI functionality, including smarter scene recommendations, automatic object removal capabilities, and an innovative photo editing feature that facilitates natural language editing requests.

Improvements to Image Generation

The Image Playground app is also on the brink of receiving updates that will elevate image quality, diversify artistic styles, and enhance editing functionalities. Users will be greeted with a more user-friendly interface, allowing for simpler and more intuitive image creation.

Additionally, a suggested Genmoji feature might identify personalized emojis based on user interactions, and users could create AI-generated wallpapers reflecting different themes.

Wallet App Enhancements

There are whispers of significant updates coming to the Wallet app, particularly a new feature for splitting bills, which could streamline expense sharing among friends and family. Users will be able to photograph receipts and easily generate requests for payment from others.

This app may also introduce a “Create a Pass” feature, enabling users to convert physical items into digital passes, such as concert tickets or gym memberships.

Additional enhancements are expected across platforms like MacOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS, further integrating AI capabilities and stability across Apple devices.