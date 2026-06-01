Article Summary:

NVIDIA has unveiled the DGX Station for Windows, a desktop AI supercomputer aimed at enterprises, powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, with availability anticipated in Q4.

This solution empowers professionals across fields to incorporate advanced AI capabilities into their daily operations.

DGX Station supports NVIDIA OpenShell on Windows, utilizing enhanced security measures unique to the operating system.

Introducing DGX Station for Windows

This supercomputer features the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, with an NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPU connected to a 72-core NVIDIA Grace™ CPU via the NVIDIA NVLink™-C2C interconnect, maximizing efficiency.

It boasts 748GB of coherent memory and performance capabilities of up to 20 petaflops of FP4 output. An NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPU can enhance complex AI computations and visualization.

Additionally, the DGX Station incorporates the NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC™, optimized for AI computing tasks at scale, supporting networking speeds of up to 800Gb/s for rapid data transfers across DGX systems.

Empowering Always-On AI Agents

The DGX Station becomes a specialized platform for enterprises to deploy advanced AI agents capable of handling models with up to 1 trillion parameters, supporting simultaneous operations.

Elite AI agents can be integrated with design and engineering software, enhancing productivity by automating repetitive tasks.

For IT departments, the DGX Station offers a managed, secure infrastructure for GB300 deployments, utilizing established Windows security and compliance protocols.

Linux-based workloads receive support through the Windows Subsystem for Linux, ensuring management of deployment and updates.

Workflow Capabilities of DGX Station for Windows

The DGX Station supports various AI workflow tasks, from deploying agents to handling data science and model training.

Multiple AI Agents: Build and operate numerous agents linked to business applications.

Build and operate numerous agents linked to business applications. AI Development: Pretrain and iterate on substantial AI models leveraging Linux toolchains.

Pretrain and iterate on substantial AI models leveraging Linux toolchains. Data Science: Manage large datasets within the 748GB memory framework.

Manage large datasets within the 748GB memory framework. High-Throughput AI Inference: Execute inference tasks on extensive AI models.

Execute inference tasks on extensive AI models. Physical AI Integration: Combine GB300 Superchip processing with NVIDIA RTX PRO for sophisticated simulations.

The DGX Station can serve as a personal AI supercomputer or a shared computing asset, scalable to larger setups in data centers or cloud environments.

Global Availability

The DGX Station is set to launch in Q4 through manufacturers including ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HP, MSI, and Supermicro.