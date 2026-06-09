Google has announced major enhancements to NotebookLM through the integration of Gemini 3.5 and its Antigravity coding capabilities. This upgrade aims to elevate the accuracy and reliability of information available within the app while also offering greater transparency in its analytical processes.

NotebookLM’s new features include the incorporation of a “secure cloud computer,” which enables users to execute code that enhances their research and analytical capabilities, allowing for more in-depth investigations and complex analyses.

The integration of over 100 curated software skills means that NotebookLM users can now unlock diverse capabilities for a more comprehensive understanding of their stored materials.

Expect noticeable improvements over previous versions, especially in analysis and information processing:

The upgraded system reportedly achieves an average success rate exceeding 65% across its core evaluation metrics.

Large document analysis has seen substantial enhancements, with performance metrics indicating a win rate of 69.9%.

Advanced web research and source discovery have reached an impressive win rate of 78.2% compared to earlier benchmarks.

Alongside these advancements, NotebookLM has expanded its output formats, providing users with the flexibility to download in various file types, including:

Data visualizations and charts (PNG, SVG)

Documentation files (PDFs, DOCX, Markdown, TXT)

Image formats (PNG, JPG, GIF)

Structured data (CSV, JSON)

Microsoft Excel (XLSX) and PowerPoint (PPTX)

Users can now issue specific requests for sophisticated documents, such as PDF reports featuring charts and tables, or elaborate budget spreadsheets, with the option to ask for modifications post-generation. Additional output formats are anticipated in the future.

NotebookLM’s chat functionality has also improved, enabling the system to assist users in organizing their source materials effectively, even when starting from vague concepts or questions. It can discover primary sources in numerous languages and incorporate high-quality, relevant materials from the web.

Google highlights that these three core enhancements open up new workflows for various professionals:

Researchers can merge disparate data types from multiple sources and request NotebookLM to analyze them, creating charts and comprehensive PDF reports.

can merge disparate data types from multiple sources and request NotebookLM to analyze them, creating charts and comprehensive PDF reports. Technical professionals are equipped to transform intricate documentation into well-structured guides or presentations quickly, aiding team collaboration.

are equipped to transform intricate documentation into well-structured guides or presentations quickly, aiding team collaboration. Small business owners might utilize NotebookLM to evaluate campaign effectiveness against sales data, allowing them to make informed decisions about future expansions.

These upgrades are being rolled out to Google AI Ultra and Workspace business customers initially and will gradually reach broader user demographics in the coming weeks.

Key Takeaways