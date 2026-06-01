Geralt’s Sword in The Witcher 3: Revisiting a Familiar Blade

Recent findings engage fans regarding the sword wielded by Geralt in the artwork for the upcoming expansion Songs of the Past. A livestream revealed that this sword plays a crucial role in the game’s narrative, hinting at significant plot developments ahead.

Insights suggest that the sword might be Melltith, already known to players. While the new artwork does not showcase the sword’s signature ornate crossguard, several elements closely mirror its design, particularly the pommel and overall blade structure.

Melltith, potentially the sword in question, exhibits a striking resemblance despite the lack of its characteristic crossguard decoration.

The pommel’s significance shouldn’t be overlooked; it’s reminiscent of classic elven sword design, appearing on several other blades in The Witcher 3. This speculation could lead to the conclusion that Songs of the Past may take place in Cidaris—a region historically linked to elves, rising from the remnants of an elven civilization.

The connection to elves is further reinforced by the reference to “Belleteyn,” an elven festival. This festival divides the elven calendar into segments, with Belleteyn marking an important seasonal celebration relevant to the emerging narrative.

One intriguing component in the artwork is a shadowed claw emerging from the tree behind Geralt, raising questions about potential adversaries. This claw seems to share traits with tree monsters, suggesting a creature possibly rooted in Witcher lore.

The mysterious claw-like hand in the Belleteyn concept art sparks curiosity about its identity.

Analysts have speculated about the identity of this monster, with possibilities ranging from Leshens to treants, given the latter’s descriptions in the Witcher novels. Research indicates these creatures are ancient tree beings with unique features, aligning them with the aesthetics presented in the artwork.

The third expansion of The Witcher 3, titled Songs of the Past, was recently announced, and fans are revisiting previous artworks for clues. An earlier artwork released for the Gaelic festival of Beltane depicted Geralt alongside two swords, one of which seems to be the same that he wields in the new promotional material.

Upon closer scrutiny, one of those swords showcases a complex crossguard design—matching closely to what we see in the new artwork. This fascinating connection invites speculation about the narrative direction of the upcoming expansion.

The intriguing ‘Belleteyn’ artwork may hold key insights into the forthcoming storyline.

This striking design cannot be merely coincidental. There are various discussions regarding whether the sword could belong to Ciri, though recent trailers from the upcoming Witcher 4 point out specific differences in design, suggesting it may not be her weapon after all.

Should this sword be linked to Ciri, it would likely indicate a deeper narrative connection with her character and history. Alternatively, some speculate it could belong to Gesheft, a powerful sword from the existing game lore.

The number of swords Geralt possesses in each expansion artwork follows an intriguing trend—one sword in Hearts of Stone, two in Blood and Wine, and now three in Songs of the Past. This consistent motif could suggest a clever narrative thread tied to Geralt’s evolving journey.

As the buzz around Songs of the Past continues, further revelations are anticipated as marketing gains momentum, with new details expected later in the summer.

Key Takeaways

The identity of Geralt’s sword in the new expansion artwork has attracted significant fan attention.

Connections to elven lore and the festival of Belleteyn may enhance the narrative.

A mysterious claw figure implies intriguing new enemy confrontations.

Similar design elements across artworks suggest careful planning.

The sequential increase in swords represented in artwork indicates deliberate storytelling choices.

Through exploring these dimensions, we can appreciate how visual storytelling serves not just as decoration but as a means to anticipate the broader narrative experience awaiting players.