Slay The Spire 2 Restores Fan-Favorite Feature and Reveals the Reasons Behind the Change

In an unexpected move, the latest beta update for Slay the Spire 2 has rolled back many of the controversial adjustments made in the previous patch. Mega Crit clarified that this change was not a direct response to recent unfavorable reviews the game faced on Steam.

The in-game feedback tool has played a crucial role in informing development decisions. The team expanded the character limit for player feedback from 500 to 8,000 words, suggesting a commitment to meaningful player input.

A standout alteration in the newest beta includes the reinstatement of the previous “Prepared” ability, which was considered overly potent. This skill is central to the Silent’s gameplay identity. Changes to the Necrobinder’s Borrowed Time and Capture Spirit cards have also been reverted, indicating that balance remains a primary focus.

Patch adjustments have arrived on the Beta Branch! Key feature: Prepared is back! Appreciate the in-game feedback! — Mega Crit ⚔️ Slay the Spire 2 Out Now!

The update also brings noteworthy adjustments for the Ironclad character. The Cinder ability now exhausts a card from your hand rather than the top of your draw pile, enhancing compatibility with other cards. The ability “Tremble” has also seen alterations that fit nicely within Ironclad’s exhaust-focused strategies.

Furthermore, the Regent has received several buffs, contributing to a more dynamic playstyle. The “Spoils of War” ability now allows players to draw two cards, facilitating faster deck cycling. The adjustment to Sword Sage enhances synergy with other strategic plays, while the revamped version of Parry increases block gains more substantially.

However, The Defect saw one of its cards, Voltaic, nerfed from a 2-cost to a 3-cost card. This modification seems justified, especially considering Voltaic’s potency in specific Lightning orb setups.

Community reactions have largely been favorable towards the recent changes, though some players remain skeptical about whether the review bombs influenced decisions. Engaging with the feedback tool may prove more constructive for future updates, reflecting a commitment to continuous improvement.