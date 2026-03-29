Recent Update Makes Hollow Knight’s Challenging Final Boss More Manageable for Players

### Exciting News for Gamers: Hollow Knight’s Latest Patch Eases Final Boss Battle

Team Cherry has introduced a new patch for “Hollow Knight,” primarily bringing improvements and a significant fix that fine-tunes the final boss encounter.

The patch includes updates such as a Traditional Chinese language option and several minor audio fixes, with a standout change addressing an issue with Radiance’s orb attack. The hitbox, which lingered longer than necessary, has been adjusted, making it less daunting for players.

### What’s New in the Patch

Highlights from the patch notes include:

– Addition of Traditional Chinese translation.

– Improved audio levels during inventory navigation.

– Text alignment adjustments to prevent overlap with certain key bindings.

– Fix for overcharmed notches disappearing under specific conditions.

– Correction of Radiance’s orb attack lingering too long if it expires in mid-air.

– Adjustments to how enemies can be affected by other gameplay elements.

– Resolved issues with journal notification icons and entry pop-ups.

– Various performance enhancements and minor fixes.

Additionally, an upcoming expansion, “Sea of Sorrows,” promises to introduce new areas, bosses, and tools, all wrapped in a nautical theme.

### Key Takeaways

– The new patch incorporates bug fixes and assists players facing the final boss.

– The addition of Traditional Chinese translation reaches a broader audience.

– Various adjustments aim to enhance gameplay and the overall player experience.

– The upcoming “Sea of Sorrows” expansion promises exciting new content.

In summary, this patch aims to ensure that both veterans and newcomers will have a smoother journey through “Hollow Knight,” reinforcing the goodwill that Team Cherry has earned over the years.