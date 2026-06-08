In a thrilling reveal during the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase, ATLUS announced that the much-anticipated installment of the beloved Persona series, Persona 6, is officially in the works. The development team expressed enthusiasm for the project, showcasing their considerable effort in this next chapter of the Persona saga.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for more Persona-related content, as the upcoming Persona 4 Revival is slated for release on February 18, 2027. The revival will allow players to explore a reimagined Inaba full of fresh experiences and narratives.

Mark your calendars for June 18 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, when ATLUS will host a live broadcast to delve deeper into what fans can expect from Persona 4 Revival. Viewers can tune in on the official ATLUS West YouTube channel or via Steam for the latest insights directly from the team.

What to Expect from Persona 4 Revival

Persona 4 Revival intends to breathe new life into the classic RPG, offering enhanced visuals, improved gameplay mechanics, and a modern aesthetic that promises to delight both veteran gamers and newcomers alike. Players will once again step into the shoes of a transfer student whose life is turned upside down by strange occurrences and a mysterious television channel, propelling them into a thrilling supernatural adventure.

The game will be available across several platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Steam, with pre-orders already accessible for select platforms.

Key Information about Persona 6

With the Persona franchise having sold over 30 million copies worldwide, the excitement surrounding Persona 6 marks a significant moment for both the developers and fans. This installment is poised to deliver a unique blend of engaging daily-life simulations and exhilarating supernatural elements, introducing a fresh storyline alongside a new cast of characters. Gamers can look forward to this next chapter as it builds on the legacy of its predecessors while inviting new audiences to join the adventure.

Persona 6 will debut on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with plans for availability on PlayStation 5 and Steam later.

Key Takeaways