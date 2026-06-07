ATLUS has confirmed that the anticipated game Persona 4 Revival will release on February 18, 2027. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Pre-orders are open with several special editions for enthusiasts.

Players can choose from various pre-order options:

Digital Deluxe Edition (for console and PC) priced at $84.99, featuring: The base game: Persona 4 Revival Velvet Outfit Set Persona 3 Reload Persona Set 1, including potent Personas. Additional Personas from Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal.

(for console and PC) priced at $84.99, featuring: Digital Premium Edition (for console and PC) available at $99.99, including all contents from the Digital Deluxe Edition plus background music sets from both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal.

(for console and PC) available at $99.99, including all contents from the Digital Deluxe Edition plus background music sets from both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal. Physical Standard Edition (console only) at $69.99, offering limited-time character cards.

(console only) at $69.99, offering limited-time character cards. Physical Collector’s Edition (console only) for $249.99, featuring an artbook, a SteelBook case, collectible keycaps, a protagonist statue, and various download content.

This title immerses players in a blend of murder mystery and personal growth within a classic RPG framework. Set in the town of Inaba, the story begins when peace is shattered by a string of mysterious murders, alongside rumors of a supernatural TV channel that suggests signs of one’s soulmate. Players will uncover a hidden realm to unlock their inner strength, referred to as ‘Persona.’

Key Features to Anticipate