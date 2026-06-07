ATLUS has confirmed that the anticipated game Persona 4 Revival will release on February 18, 2027. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Pre-orders are open with several special editions for enthusiasts.
Players can choose from various pre-order options:
- Digital Deluxe Edition (for console and PC) priced at $84.99, featuring:
- The base game: Persona 4 Revival
- Velvet Outfit Set
- Persona 3 Reload Persona Set 1, including potent Personas.
- Additional Personas from Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal.
- Digital Premium Edition (for console and PC) available at $99.99, including all contents from the Digital Deluxe Edition plus background music sets from both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal.
- Physical Standard Edition (console only) at $69.99, offering limited-time character cards.
- Physical Collector’s Edition (console only) for $249.99, featuring an artbook, a SteelBook case, collectible keycaps, a protagonist statue, and various download content.
This title immerses players in a blend of murder mystery and personal growth within a classic RPG framework. Set in the town of Inaba, the story begins when peace is shattered by a string of mysterious murders, alongside rumors of a supernatural TV channel that suggests signs of one’s soulmate. Players will uncover a hidden realm to unlock their inner strength, referred to as ‘Persona.’
Key Features to Anticipate
- Life in a New Town: Experience a vibrant environment in Inaba filled with school activities and evolving friendships.
- Mystery and Adventure: Investigate chilling murders while exploring the supernatural aspects of your surroundings.
- Combat Mechanics: Engage in turn-based battles against entities known as ‘Shadows,’ utilizing various Personas for strategic advantages.
- Stunning Visuals: Enjoy refreshing graphics depicting Inaba’s landscapes, enhancing the atmospheric experience.
Key Takeaways
- Release slated for February 18, 2027, across major gaming platforms.
- Pre-orders are available with multiple enticing editions.
- The game merges classic RPG elements with a gripping narrative involving mystery and character development.
- Players will engage in turn-based combat and explore a beautifully rendered world filled with social interactions.
- The game is expected to appeal to both series veterans and new players due to its engaging storyline and gameplay mechanics.