Over 15 New Apple Products Set to Debut This Year

This March has kept Apple on its toes, showcasing over ten fresh products and accessories. The month kicked off with the introduction of the MacBook Neo, while the Mac Pro has been officially retired. A dynamic lineup is poised for release in the near future.

Apple enthusiasts have plenty to anticipate in 2023, including annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, alongside an innovative smart home hub and improved Siri experience. Notable items include a foldable iPhone, a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, and significant upgrades for Apple TV and HomePod devices.

Here’s a rundown of what might be in store for Apple fans later this year.

iPhones

iPhone 18 Pro: Featuring the new A20 Pro chip, a redesigned smaller Dynamic Island, a revamped Camera Control button, and a striking red color option. It’s expected to incorporate a variable aperture for its rear camera, satellite web browsing capabilities, and a custom-designed C2 modem.

Featuring the new A20 Pro chip, a redesigned smaller Dynamic Island, a revamped Camera Control button, and a striking red color option. It’s expected to incorporate a variable aperture for its rear camera, satellite web browsing capabilities, and a custom-designed C2 modem. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected to share similar features with the iPhone 18 Pro but possibly with a slightly thicker design.

Expected to share similar features with the iPhone 18 Pro but possibly with a slightly thicker design. Foldable iPhone: Rumored to feature a 7.7-inch internal display and a 5.3-inch external display, along with two rear cameras and one front camera. This model is expected to have a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

Apple Watches

New iterations are rumored to enhance fitness tracking and health monitoring features.

iPads

Updates may focus on improved processing power and display technology.

Macs

New Mac models could feature state-of-the-art processors and graphics capabilities.

Home Devices

Apple TV: Expected to sport the A17 Pro chip and enhanced Siri functionalities.

Expected to sport the A17 Pro chip and enhanced Siri functionalities. HomePod mini: Likely to feature an S9 chip or newer, promising improved sound quality.

Likely to feature an S9 chip or newer, promising improved sound quality. New HomePod: A redesigned full-sized model to support advanced Siri features.

A redesigned full-sized model to support advanced Siri features. Smart Home Hub: An innovative hub could debut, boasting an A18 chip, touchscreen, and enhanced Siri capabilities.

An innovative hub could debut, boasting an A18 chip, touchscreen, and enhanced Siri capabilities. Security Camera/Sensor: A HomeKit-enabled security camera is anticipated as a companion to the smart home hub.

A HomeKit-enabled security camera is anticipated as a companion to the smart home hub. Face ID Doorbell: A proposed video doorbell equipped with Face ID functionalities.

Key Takeaways