Nintendo Launches Indie Game Sale for Switch 2 and Switch Users

Nintendo has kicked off an enticing sale on a variety of indie titles for its Switch 2 and original Switch models, featuring popular games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The promotions are accessible through the Nintendo eShop, offering discounts on acclaimed titles like No Man’s Sky and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, all at appealing new prices.

Indie Game Discounts in the May 2026 Nintendo eShop Sale

Switch 2

  • Balatro – $12.74 (Discounted from $14.99)
  • Ball x Pit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)
  • Brotato – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)
  • Deadzone: Rogue – $18.74 (Discounted from $24.99)
  • Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $27.99 (Discounted from $39.99)
  • Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $11.19 (Discounted from $15.99)
  • MIO: Memories in Orbit – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)
  • Rotwood – $22.49 (Discounted from $29.99)
  • ShapeHero Factory – $19.91 (Discounted from $23.99)

Switch

  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – $7.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • Astroneer – $7.49 (Discounted from $29.99)
  • Ball x Pit – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)
  • Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • Brotato – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)
  • Castle Crashers Remastered – $7.49 (Discounted from $14.99)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • Cult of the Lamb – Woolhaven – $13.49 (Discounted from $16.99)
  • Cuphead – $13.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • Demonschool – $17.49 (Discounted from $24.99)
  • Disco Elysium – $11.99 (Discounted from $39.99)
  • Downwell – $1.99 (Discounted from $2.99)
  • Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – $7.99 (Discounted from $9.99)
  • Eastward – Between Two Worlds Bundle – $15.28 (Discounted from $27.79)
  • Gang Beasts – $11.99 (Discounted from $29.99)
  • Hollow Knight – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)
  • Mineko’s Night Market – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
  • No Man’s Sky – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)
  • Tunics – $14.99 (Discounted from $29.99)
  • Undertale – $9.89 (Discounted from $14.99)

With prices set to vary for different titles, those interested should explore the Nintendo eShop for specific sale dates and other deals.

Key Takeaways

  • The sale includes a diverse range of indie titles, catering to various gaming preferences.
  • Discounts apply to both new releases and popular classics, providing excellent value.
  • Check the specific pricing and duration of offers directly on the Nintendo eShop.
  • Nintendo’s commitment to supporting indie developers is reflected in this extensive sale.
  • This sale serves as a reminder to explore lesser-known titles that can offer unique gameplay experiences.
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