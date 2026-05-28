Nintendo Launches Indie Game Sale for Switch 2 and Switch Users
Nintendo has kicked off an enticing sale on a variety of indie titles for its Switch 2 and original Switch models, featuring popular games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The promotions are accessible through the Nintendo eShop, offering discounts on acclaimed titles like No Man’s Sky and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, all at appealing new prices.
Indie Game Discounts in the May 2026 Nintendo eShop Sale
Switch 2
- Balatro – $12.74 (Discounted from $14.99)
- Ball x Pit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)
- Brotato – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)
- Deadzone: Rogue – $18.74 (Discounted from $24.99)
- Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $27.99 (Discounted from $39.99)
- Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $11.19 (Discounted from $15.99)
- MIO: Memories in Orbit – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)
- Rotwood – $22.49 (Discounted from $29.99)
- ShapeHero Factory – $19.91 (Discounted from $23.99)
Switch
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – $7.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- Astroneer – $7.49 (Discounted from $29.99)
- Ball x Pit – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- Brotato – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)
- Castle Crashers Remastered – $7.49 (Discounted from $14.99)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- Cult of the Lamb – Woolhaven – $13.49 (Discounted from $16.99)
- Cuphead – $13.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- Demonschool – $17.49 (Discounted from $24.99)
- Disco Elysium – $11.99 (Discounted from $39.99)
- Downwell – $1.99 (Discounted from $2.99)
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – $7.99 (Discounted from $9.99)
- Eastward – Between Two Worlds Bundle – $15.28 (Discounted from $27.79)
- Gang Beasts – $11.99 (Discounted from $29.99)
- Hollow Knight – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)
- Mineko’s Night Market – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)
- No Man’s Sky – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)
- Tunics – $14.99 (Discounted from $29.99)
- Undertale – $9.89 (Discounted from $14.99)
With prices set to vary for different titles, those interested should explore the Nintendo eShop for specific sale dates and other deals.
Key Takeaways
- The sale includes a diverse range of indie titles, catering to various gaming preferences.
- Discounts apply to both new releases and popular classics, providing excellent value.
- Check the specific pricing and duration of offers directly on the Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo’s commitment to supporting indie developers is reflected in this extensive sale.
- This sale serves as a reminder to explore lesser-known titles that can offer unique gameplay experiences.