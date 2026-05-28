Nintendo Launches Indie Game Sale for Switch 2 and Switch Users

Nintendo has kicked off an enticing sale on a variety of indie titles for its Switch 2 and original Switch models, featuring popular games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The promotions are accessible through the Nintendo eShop, offering discounts on acclaimed titles like No Man’s Sky and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, all at appealing new prices.

Indie Game Discounts in the May 2026 Nintendo eShop Sale

Switch 2

Balatro – $12.74 (Discounted from $14.99)

– $12.74 (Discounted from $14.99) Ball x Pit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)

– $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99) Brotato – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)

– $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99) Deadzone: Rogue – $18.74 (Discounted from $24.99)

– $18.74 (Discounted from $24.99) Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)

– $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00) Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99) Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $27.99 (Discounted from $39.99)

– $27.99 (Discounted from $39.99) Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $11.19 (Discounted from $15.99)

– $11.19 (Discounted from $15.99) MIO: Memories in Orbit – $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $15.99 (Discounted from $19.99) No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)

– $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99) Rotwood – $22.49 (Discounted from $29.99)

– $22.49 (Discounted from $29.99) ShapeHero Factory – $19.91 (Discounted from $23.99)

Switch

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – $7.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $7.99 (Discounted from $19.99) Astroneer – $7.49 (Discounted from $29.99)

– $7.49 (Discounted from $29.99) Ball x Pit – $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99)

– $9.99 (Discounted from $14.99) Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99) Brotato – $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99)

– $3.49 (Discounted from $4.99) Castle Crashers Remastered – $7.49 (Discounted from $14.99)

– $7.49 (Discounted from $14.99) Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99) Cult of the Lamb – Woolhaven – $13.49 (Discounted from $16.99)

– $13.49 (Discounted from $16.99) Cuphead – $13.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $13.99 (Discounted from $19.99) Demonschool – $17.49 (Discounted from $24.99)

– $17.49 (Discounted from $24.99) Disco Elysium – $11.99 (Discounted from $39.99)

– $11.99 (Discounted from $39.99) Downwell – $1.99 (Discounted from $2.99)

– $1.99 (Discounted from $2.99) Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – $7.99 (Discounted from $9.99)

– $7.99 (Discounted from $9.99) Eastward – Between Two Worlds Bundle – $15.28 (Discounted from $27.79)

– $15.28 (Discounted from $27.79) Gang Beasts – $11.99 (Discounted from $29.99)

– $11.99 (Discounted from $29.99) Hollow Knight – $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00)

– $7.50 (Discounted from $15.00) Mineko’s Night Market – $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99)

– $9.99 (Discounted from $19.99) No Man’s Sky – $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99)

– $23.99 (Discounted from $59.99) Tunics – $14.99 (Discounted from $29.99)

– $14.99 (Discounted from $29.99) Undertale – $9.89 (Discounted from $14.99)

With prices set to vary for different titles, those interested should explore the Nintendo eShop for specific sale dates and other deals.

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