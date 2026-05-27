



Recent updates from Google Health have stirred discontent among Fitbit users, as the app has transitioned to a new design that many find frustrating. A newly released roadmap reveals how Google plans to address these issues with upcoming improvements to the Google Health app.

The introduction of the revamped Fitbit app last year featured an AI coach, but many users opted to retain the previous version despite Google’s efforts to promote the new interface. The broader rollout of these changes has not been met with open arms, prompting user complaints across various platforms.

A surge of discontent can be seen on social media, particularly Reddit, where users express frustrations with terms like “ruined” and “slop.” Key grievances revolve around issues such as alterations to food tracking, inaccuracies in workout monitoring, and concerns over missing data. However, Google has clarified that while some data is not lost, it has merely been relocated within the app layout.

In response to this feedback, Google Health has published a roadmap detailing planned fixes and enhancements based on user input. This roadmap is intended to be dynamic, with updates promised over time. As of May 27, essential fixes include accurately categorizing runs and improving food logging, while some enhancements are set to roll out shortly, particularly in workout tracking.

Exercise Tracking

Bug Fixes

Ensure accurate labeling of runs incorrectly classified as general exercises.

Add split functions to running summaries.

Enhance loading times and visibility for maps on exercise reports.

Correct incomplete data exports for exercises tracked with Fitbit Air and other connected devices.

Improvements

Improve app performance during live tracking when connectivity issues arise.

Address inconsistencies when logging workouts across multiple devices.

Further enhance automatic detection capabilities for exercises recorded by Fitbit Air.

Nutrition and Calorie Tracking

Bug Fixes

Prevent duplications when syncing logs from connected third-party apps.

Ensure correct meal classifications from logging apps like MyFitnessPal.

Adjust energy burned calculations for Pixel Watch users to ensure accuracy.

Improvements

Allow for customized creation and logging of food entries.

Enhance progress tracking and goal-setting features.

Add deletion options for greater control over logged data.

Include source information for detailed food log entries.

Daily Activity

Improvements

Introduce charts for hourly step goals in applicable tabs.

Sleep Analysis

Bug Fixes

Rectify Sleep Score display issues for certain users.

Improvements

Add a comprehensive view of total sleep, including naps.

Streamline viewing of naps and sleep sessions.

Refine detection of restlessness during sleep sessions.

Allow deletion of sleep sessions for enhanced user control.

Google Health Coach

Improvements to Coach Messaging

Make communication more concise while retaining useful details.

Add more visuals like charts and stats for better understanding.

Fine-tune activity tracking to limit excess notifications.

Improvements in Interactions with Coach

Enhance context-based responses from the Coach.

Avoid unnecessary references to outdated information.

Improve memory of user preferences.

Minimize incorrect responses and enable log deletion via voice commands.

Account and Data Management

Improvements

Streamline the process for managing and deleting child accounts during migration.

Key Takeaways

This update from Google Health represents an ongoing attempt to balance user experience with technical advancements. Here are some noteworthy points to consider: