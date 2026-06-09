The cosmic battlefield undergoes another transformation as the Timestream shifts once more. Adjustments are being made, with characters like Devil Dinosaur facing moderation while others like Rogue and Blade are primed for action. Here’s a look at the latest balance changes that players need to be aware of!

BALANCE CHANGES

VANGUARD CLASS

Angela

The fierce warrior from Asgard has received enhancements to her endurance and speed:

– Assassin’s Charge cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds.

– In Shielded Stance, shield value raised from 300 to 350, recovery rate improved from 50/s to 60/s, and cooldown between shield uses cut from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Devil Dinosaur

Slight reductions are implemented on his damage output, survivability, and crowd control aspects:

– Knock-down effect removed from Impact Beam.

– Buddy Barrier cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

– Bleed effect damage per second reduced from 3% to 1.5%.

Magneto

The master of magnetism gets an upgrade:

– Maximum duration of Meteor M (Ultimate Ability) extended from 4 seconds to 5 seconds; damage increased from 300 to 350 when fully charged.

Rogue

Rogue gains enhanced survivability and mobility:

– Cooldown for Fatal Attraction reduced from 14 seconds to 12 seconds.

– Defensive Stance energy consumption lowered from 60/s to 50/s; damage conversion ratio improved from 35% to 55%.

DUELIST CLASS

Black Cat

Stricter controls on her performance have been instituted:

– Cat’s Cradle damage decreased from 50 to 40, now functioning on cooldown instead of charges.

– Phantom Pursuit’s damage reduced from 75 to 70.

– Fortune costs for certain relics raised and other abilities adjusted to decrease damage and survivability.

Blade

Blade is prepared for enhanced close-quarters combat:

– Unstoppable duration from Scarlet Shroud increased from 0.4 seconds to 1 second.

– Initial hit damage for Daywalker Dash increased from 20 to 30, with spin damage rising from 8 to 10, leading to total damage increasing from 52 to 70.

Daredevil

Adjusting strategies as his scouting capabilities diminish:

– Radar Sense detection range halved from 50m to 40m.

– Sonic Pursuit dash range reduced from 20m to 12m.

– Duration of “Objection!” reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds.

Elsa Bloodstone

Improvements in combat efficiency:

– Damage required to upgrade passive skill Inherited Instinct decreased from 1667 to 1111.

Human Torch

Increased speed in fiery pursuits:

– Flaming Meteor cooldown reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

– Plasma Body energize time shortened from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

Moon Knight

Minor reductions in damage output:

– Single-shot damage for Crescent Dart lowered from 25 to 23.

– Moon Blade damage decreased from 80 to 70; adjusted bouncing attacks to reduce effectiveness across multiple targets.

Namor

Improvements to Monstro Spawns:

– Aquatic Dominion cooldown reduction when using Trident of Neptune increased from 1 second to 1.3 seconds.

Phoenix

Reduced effectiveness at mid-to-long range:

– Healing Over Time from Sparks reduced from 10/s to 5/s.

– Adjusted Cosmic Flames Damage Falloff for better scaling at distance.

Star-Lord

Adjustments to range damage:

– Maximum damage falloff at 25m decreased from 65% to 50% (excluding his Ultimate Ability).

STRATEGIST CLASS

Adam Warlock

Increase to damage-to-healing conversion efficiency:

– Avatar Life Stream charge time reduction improved from 0.48 seconds to 0.6 seconds.

Cloak & Dagger

This mystical duo boosts healing capabilities:

– Healing for Lightforce Dagger adjusted for single-target and AoE effects.

Deadpool

Boosted healing abilities:

– Continuous healing from Bouncing Bobblehead improved.

Gambit

Slight adjustments to damage output:

– Ragin’ Royal Flush’s bonus damage multiplier reduced from 25% to 20%.

Ultron

Minor restrictions as drone capabilities are slightly reduced:

– Maximum drone attach distance cut down, alongside adjustments to Ultimate Ability charge speed.

White Fox

Reduced effectiveness in spell crowd control:

– The spell field radius for Spectral Surge adjusted for precision.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

CHANGES MADE

Explosive Entanglement (Gambit – Magneto/Rogue)

Slight adjustments in healing and damage:

– Hearts As One (Rogue) suffers reductions in damage and healing efficiency.

Key Takeaways