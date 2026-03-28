Which U.S. States Are Embracing the iPhone’s Digital Driver’s License?

Residents in certain U.S. states can integrate their driver’s license or state identification into the Apple Wallet app, accessible via iPhones and Apple Watches. This feature allows users to conveniently present their ID for verification at select airports and various applications.

Currently, 13 states along with Puerto Rico have adopted this functionality, with plans for several others to join soon.

To activate this service, users simply open the Wallet app, tap the plus sign in the top corner, and choose ‘Driver’s License and ID Cards,’ then follow a straightforward setup process.

States Offering the Feature

The following states currently support driver’s licenses within the Wallet application:

Puerto Rico is also included in this initiative.

Planned State Additions

Apple, in collaboration with local DMV offices, has revealed that several states have expressed interest in implementing this feature:

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Arkansas

Virginia

Airports Accepting Digital IDs

Apple Wallet IDs can be used at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 U.S. airports for domestic travel. However, physical IDs remain necessary, as digital IDs are not recognized by law enforcement or for many other uses.

Some airports where this feature is supported include:

Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Travelers are encouraged to check TSA signage for confirmation about the use of digital IDs.

Introducing the Digital ID Feature

For residents in states without access to Apple Wallet IDs, a Digital ID based on a U.S. passport can be created and used at TSA checkpoints for confirming age and identity during domestic travel. It is not meant to replace a physical passport and isn’t valid for international travel.

This feature necessitates iOS 26.1 or watchOS 26.1 and their subsequent updates.