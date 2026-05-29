Vietnam Moves to Transform VNeID into National Digital ‘Super App’

Vietnam is embarking on an initiative to evolve its digital identity application, VNeID, into a comprehensive national “super app.” This strategic plan aims to serve as the foundation for the nation’s digital governance from 2026 to 2045.

The plan places VNeID at the heart of various public services, transactions, and data-sharing mechanisms. This initiative is part of Project 06, focused on enhancing digital infrastructure across the country.

The Vietnamese government envisions VNeID facilitating administrative tasks, online public services, and numerous digital utilities, functioning as a medium for verifying and exchanging information across databases.

By 2028, officials plan to integrate beneficiaries of social support programs into VNeID and finalize a unified legal framework for the app, with half of all essential digital utilities accessible through the platform.

The government intends to provide electronic identity accounts for citizens and organizations, linking payment systems for social security support. Integration of essential documents, mobile subscriber verification, and artificial intelligence for user engagement are also planned, aiming to issue digital signature certificates to 80% of eligible users.

By 2030, VNeID is expected to operate as a fully established digital ecosystem, with 70% of users conducting cashless transactions and managing bills through the app, alongside services enhanced with AI capabilities.

All citizens are anticipated to possess a Level 2 VNeID account with payment options, aiming for 70% user engagement. The goal is full digital citizen-government interactions by 2035.

By 2045, all VNeID services are expected to be powered by artificial intelligence, ensuring nationwide reliability and cashless transactions for 90% of users.

Strategic Implementation Plans

The roadmap for transforming VNeID into a national super app introduces legal, technical, and operational guidelines for platform governance over the coming years.

The Ministry of Public Security will partner with various governmental bodies to revise legal frameworks surrounding electronic identification and digital transactions, including drafting a new Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication.

From 2026 to 2027, ministries will standardize processes for agencies and businesses using VNeID. The Ministry will upgrade the platform’s technical architecture through 2030, emphasizing public-private partnerships for cybersecurity compliance.

A major overhaul in technical infrastructure, with increased computing capacity and data processing capabilities, is planned. VNeID will transition to a multi-data center model supported by the National Population Data Center.

The Ministry will deploy protective layers, fine-tune monitoring systems, and strengthen incident response protocols while ensuring security for sensitive data facilities. Public campaigns will promote digital security awareness.

To facilitate access to VNeID, training sessions for staff, technical support for users, and assistance for vulnerable communities will be provided.

Key Takeaways