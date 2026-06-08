Android users can enhance their experience with Android Auto through custom shortcuts that streamline driving interactions.

Setting Up Custom Shortcuts

Create personalized shortcuts that appear on your home screen like regular app icons, integrated with Google Assistant for easy activation.

How to Access Android Auto Settings

Navigate to Settings > Connected Devices > Connection Preferences, and select Android Auto.

Personalizing Your Launcher

Select Customize Launcher to view compatible applications and click Add a shortcut to the Launcher to begin customization.

Crafting Your Shortcut

Decide whether to “Call a contact” or create “An Assistant action.” Enter your desired command as you would use it with voice commands, then tap Create Shortcut.

Testing Your New Shortcut

Ensure your vehicle is connected to Android Auto, select your shortcut, and tap Test Command to confirm functionality.

Verifying on the Home Screen

Your new icon should appear on the Android Auto home screen once successfully tested, making it easily accessible while driving.

Key Takeaways

Explore Hidden Features : Discover many undiscovered Android features.

: Discover many undiscovered Android features. Personalization at Your Fingertips : Shortcuts allow for a more tailored driving experience.

: Shortcuts allow for a more tailored driving experience. Simple Setup Process : Customization is straightforward and enhances interaction with Android Auto.

: Customization is straightforward and enhances interaction with Android Auto. Maximize Convenience : Shortcuts save time and reduce distractions while driving.

: Shortcuts save time and reduce distractions while driving. Foster Familiarity: Navigating settings and customizing applications enhances overall technology comfort.

Using these shortcuts not only improves functionality but also contributes to safer driving by minimizing the need for manual interaction with your device.