Unbeatable Deals on Unlocked Smartphones from Top Brands Like Apple and Samsung, Up to 50% Off!

Amazon has kicked off its Spring Sale, featuring impressive deals on unlocked smartphones from major brands. Now is an excellent time to upgrade your device with substantial discounts available.
Highlighted Deals on Smartphones
Motorola’s Best Offer
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
- Specs: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 50MP AI Camera, 512GB Storage
- Price: $799.99 (was $1,299.99)
A stylish flip phone with powerful multitasking capabilities and a high-resolution camera.
Affordable Flagship Option
Moto G Power 5G
- Specs: 120Hz 6.6-inch Display, 50MP Quad Camera
- Price: $129.99 (was $199.99)
This budget-friendly option offers a chic design, superior performance, and impressive battery life.
Entry-Level Excellence
Motorola Moto G Play (2024)
- Specs: 50MP Camera, 4/64GB Storage
- Price: $109.99 (was $149.99)
Reliable performance for everyday tasks without unnecessary features.
Featured Google Smartphones
Google Pixel 10
- Specs: 12GB RAM, Tensor G5 Chip, 20x Super Zoom
- Price: $699.00 (was $899.00)
Impressive specs and a versatile camera system tailored for photography enthusiasts.
Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Specs: 8K Video, 3,300-Nit Display
- Price: $749.00 (was $999.00)
Combines premium components with advanced AI features for enhanced usability.
Samsung’s Cutting-Edge Devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Specs: 200MP Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Price: $1,899.99 (was $1,999.99)
A premium foldable smartphone that boosts productivity and mobile photography capability.
Key Takeaways
- Diverse Selection: A wide range of smartphones across various price points is available.
- Significant Savings: Discounts often exceed 20%, making it a great time to purchase.
- Upgrades Available: Consider investing in a new device if your current phone is outdated.
- Daily Updates: Inventory is frequently refreshed, providing new deals throughout the sale.
Explore these limited-time offers during the Amazon Spring Sale for a remarkable smartphone without overspending.