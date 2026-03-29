The Simple Settings That Made All the Difference

My Google Pixel’s Battery Problems: Solutions That Worked for Me

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as noticing your Google Pixel’s battery level plummeting, even when you’re not actively using the device. However, after experimenting with various settings, I found several configurations that significantly improved my battery life. If you’re grappling with rapid battery depletion on your Pixel, here are some simple adjustments that can help.

Switch to LTE

5G connectivity can be demanding on battery life, especially when the connection is weak. Switching the Preferred Network to LTE has noticeably reduced battery drain. To make this change, navigate to Settings > Network & internet > SIMs > Preferred Network type and select LTE. Additionally, turning off adaptive connectivity prevents the device from switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, further improving battery performance.

Disable Always On Display (AOD)

The Always On Display feature can drain battery life. Disabling it and enabling the Lift to Check Phone and Tap to Check Phone gestures keeps the screen off until needed, helping conserve battery.

Turn Off Now Playing

The Now Playing feature can be a significant battery hog. Instead of using it, switching to the Google Song search tile in the Quick Settings panel for manual song identification is a more efficient option.

Automate Dark Mode

Dark Mode saves battery on OLED screens by turning off individual pixels. Automating the dark mode settings to switch at 7 PM and revert at 7 AM has helped conserve energy throughout the day.

Monitor Battery Usage

Checking the battery usage chart in Settings > Battery > Battery usage can help identify apps that consume the most battery. Closing or resetting these apps can significantly improve battery life.

Key Takeaways

Network Type Adjustment: Switching to LTE can improve battery life.

Switching to LTE can improve battery life. Disable AOD: Using gestures instead of Always On Display helps save power.

Using gestures instead of Always On Display helps save power. Song Identification Alternatives: Manual song searches prevent unnecessary battery drain.

Manual song searches prevent unnecessary battery drain. Scheduled Dark Mode: Automating dark mode to fit your routine conserves battery.

Automating dark mode to fit your routine conserves battery. Monitor App Usage: Regularly checking battery usage can help manage high-consuming apps.

By tweaking these settings, I’ve significantly restored the battery life of my Google Pixel, making it a reliable companion. Consider these adjustments to enhance your device’s performance—you might be pleasantly surprised!