Introduced in 2016 with the Galaxy S7, Samsung’s always-on display (AOD) feature has become a core aspect of modern smartphones. Despite being initially pioneered by Nokia long before, the technology gained traction within Samsung’s offerings and later extended to other brands, including Apple, which introduced it with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. This convenient function enables users to quickly view notifications and the time without activating their devices fully.

The AOD feature utilizes OLED display capabilities, allowing select pixels to remain lit while conserving battery. Research indicates that AOD impacts battery life significantly. A recent study found that enabling AOD can reduce battery longevity to about 136 hours from 417 hours in idle mode for the Galaxy S22 Ultra—translating to roughly 10% to 15% of battery consumption throughout the day.