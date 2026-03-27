The Mystery Behind Diminishing User Experience Over Time

In this edition of Wadena News, we explore the intriguing phenomenon of app degradation as user engagement increases.

The Insight

In recent days, you may have noticed that the cost of ordering food online in India has surged. For instance, Zomato has increased its platform fee from ₹12.50 to ₹14.90 per order, and shortly thereafter, Swiggy announced a rise to ₹17.58. This platform fee is charged for the simple act of using the app. Before your food even reaches you, the fees begin to accumulate—don’t forget to add GST, and both services now have similar charges with every order made.

For frequent users, these changes may seem minor at first glance. However, upon closer examination, a broader trend becomes apparent, extending beyond food delivery.

Consider your preferred payment app. It’s likely that during your last transaction, you received an unused voucher that didn’t quite fit your needs. Shopping apps, too, have started to impose extra charges under various labels, including marketplace fees. Meanwhile, quick commerce platforms are nudging shoppers to meet higher minimum purchase requirements, often bombarding them with ads that weren’t part of the initial shopping experience.

Gradually, applications that initially promised convenience are beginning to feel a bit cumbersome, and this shift is anything but accidental; it’s part of their adaptive strategy.

In their infancy, these platforms fought hard for user loyalty. Interfaces were user-friendly, delivery costs were minimal, and promotions were plentiful. The objective was straightforward: to attract users and retain them.

As they grew, however, the equation shifted. A pristine interface translates to lower revenue; each blank space is potential income not being capitalized on—users weren’t spending while they were browsing.

This phenomenon is aptly described as platform decay—a term popularized to capture the gradual decline of a platform’s quality as it prioritizes profit over user experience. This decline follows a three-phase journey for platforms: initially, they focus on offering value to users, then pivot to encouraging business customers at the expense of individuals, and ultimately trap both users and businesses in a cycle of profit extraction.

Restaurants, too, are trapped by rising commission structures as they depend on the platforms that once helped build their audience.

The implications extend beyond just increasing fees; they reflect how platforms manipulate dependency by defining customer habits. Your go-to lunch choice and grocery runs are increasingly funneled through just a few platforms, making alternatives seem unappealing.

The inconvenience often appears to be by design, with nudges toward additional costs serving as a strategy aimed at maximizing profits.

Fortunately, potential solutions exist. Promoting interoperability would allow users to switch services freely, incentivizing genuine competition. Additionally, bolstering worker rights within tech companies could lead to improvements in product quality by giving employees a voice.

Addressing “dark patterns” in app design is essential to safeguard consumers against deceptive practices. Regulatory efforts should target these manipulative designs to mitigate the effects of platform decay.

This issue is particularly relevant in India’s evolving digital landscape, as platforms continue expanding amid a developing regulatory framework.

Next time you notice unexpected platform fees, remember these aren’t just errors. They’re part of a carefully constructed model. Ultimately, awareness of these developments may lead to deeper conversations about user rights and responsibilities.

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