The Limited-Edition iPhone 17 Pro Featuring a Unique Element of Steve Jobs’ Iconic Turtleneck

Luxury design company Caviar has made waves in the high-end tech market with extravagant creations, treating Apple’s designs as canvases and transforming them into unique collector’s items.

In honor of Apple’s 50th anniversary, Caviar unveiled a limited edition iPhone 17 Pro, integrated with a piece of an iconic turtleneck, featuring just nine units that come with an authenticity certificate and an engraved 50th-anniversary tribute.

The turtleneck fragment ties back to a collection designed by Issey Miyake, elegantly placed beneath a titanium Apple logo, resonating with the aesthetic of the first-generation iPhone and highlighting luxury tied to a rich history.

With only nine pieces produced, this edition mirrors the exclusive craftsmanship of high-end timepieces, reinforcing its status as a genuine homage to Apple’s legacy.

Caviar suggests that this creation serves as a “time capsule,” connecting fans with Apple’s legacy through innovative design and offering a unique artifact for collectors.

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