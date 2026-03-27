The Limited-Edition iPhone 17 Pro Featuring a Unique Element of Steve Jobs’ Iconic Turtleneck

Luxury design company Caviar has made waves in the high-end tech market with extravagant creations, treating Apple’s designs as canvases and transforming them into unique collector’s items.
In honor of Apple’s 50th anniversary, Caviar unveiled a limited edition iPhone 17 Pro, integrated with a piece of an iconic turtleneck, featuring just nine units that come with an authenticity certificate and an engraved 50th-anniversary tribute.
The turtleneck fragment ties back to a collection designed by Issey Miyake, elegantly placed beneath a titanium Apple logo, resonating with the aesthetic of the first-generation iPhone and highlighting luxury tied to a rich history.
With only nine pieces produced, this edition mirrors the exclusive craftsmanship of high-end timepieces, reinforcing its status as a genuine homage to Apple’s legacy.
Caviar suggests that this creation serves as a “time capsule,” connecting fans with Apple’s legacy through innovative design and offering a unique artifact for collectors.
Key Takeaways
- Exclusive Release: Only nine units of the iPhone 17 Pro are available, each featuring a piece of the turtleneck.
- Authenticity Assurance: Each device comes with a certificate confirming the genuine origin of the fabric fragment.
- Symbolic Design: The phone integrates elements from the first iPhone, offering a nostalgic connection to Apple’s beginnings.
- Cultural Reflection: This launch sparks conversations about the value of physical artifacts in a digital age.
- Collector’s Item: The phone’s exclusive nature positions it as a coveted piece among luxury collectors.