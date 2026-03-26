Struggling with Apple’s Age Verification? Discover Solutions That Work!





The recent rollout of Apple’s age verification system in the UK with iOS 26.4 has led to some user confusion. While many users have had a seamless experience, others are expressing frustration on various forums with difficulties in the verification process.

This requirement aims to help Apple comply with the UK’s Online Safety Act, mandating users to confirm they are over 18 to access certain apps. However, there’s debate over whether this is a strict legal obligation for Apple.

The UK’s regulatory body has expressed support for this initiative.

How to Verify Your Age

For UK users, a new option titled “Confirm You Are 18+” becomes available in the settings app after upgrading to iOS 26.4. By selecting this option, users will see a prompt indicating that Apple may automatically verify their age.

If the system successfully verifies your age, just hit the continue button for confirmation. However, many users face hurdles when the automatic verification fails.

Understanding Accepted Proof of Age

A major point of confusion lies in what documentation is acceptable by Apple. Users are often surprised to find that a credit card can serve as proof of age since they are issued only to individuals aged 18 and older, while debit cards are not accepted. This distinction isn’t always clear due to inconsistent labeling by banks.

Some users mistakenly attempt to use their passports, which Apple does not accept in the UK. A driving license—including a provisional one—is recognized as valid proof.

To clarify:

Acceptable: Credit card or driving license

Credit card or driving license Not Acceptable: Debit card or passport

Common Issues and Potential Solutions

Even those with the correct documentation may experience challenges. Users have found a few strategies that have occasionally yielded positive results:

1. Be Patient: When scanning a driving license, some users reported the scan appearing to take longer than expected—up to 10 seconds for each side—so waiting can help. Eliminating shadows that interfere with the scan also makes a difference.

2. Restart Your Device: Issues can often be resolved by restarting your phone before trying again, as several users have noted success after doing so.

3. Use Apple Wallet: In some cases, a credit card was rejected initially but was later accepted once it was added to Apple Wallet.

Final Thoughts

While automatic verification worked smoothly for some, the feedback surrounding user experiences suggests a need for clearer guidelines regarding unacceptable forms of identification. Allowing passports as proof would align the UK experience with verification methods available in other regions.

If you encounter persistent issues, consider giving Apple some time to resolve these kinks in the system.