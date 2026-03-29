Score Big on Galaxy S25 FE, OnePlus 15 Series, and Pixel 10!

This week marks an exciting time for smartphone enthusiasts as several popular models see price reductions and enticing offers. Samsung recently announced their highly anticipated Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, slated for release on April 9, 2023. Pre-orders are underway, with the A57 (8/128GB) priced at $550 and the A37 (6/128GB) at $450. But while many await their arrival, let’s explore some current deals you might want to consider.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: A Standout Choice

If you’re eyeing the latest features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is an excellent option, available for under $50 more than the Galaxy A57. This model boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz and a sharp 1080p+ resolution. The S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, which is a significant upgrade over the A57’s processor. Additionally, it comes equipped with a dedicated 8MP telephoto camera and a robust 4,900mAh battery, supporting both wireless and fast wired charging at 45W, setting it apart in the mid-tier market.

Updates on OnePlus Offerings

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also reduced the pricing on its popular models. The OnePlus 15R has recently seen a price drop of $50, now starting at $650 for the 12/256GB variant. This model features a large 6.83-inch display, though it lacks an LTPO panel. It remains competitive with a 7,400mAh battery and speedy 80W charging, as well as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The flagship OnePlus 15 is also benefiting from sales. While it has remained consistent in price recently, buyers can expect high performance from its 6.78-inch LTPO display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Its additional 50MP telephoto camera and impressive battery capabilities make it a compelling choice.

Pushing Boundaries with Google Pixel

The Google Pixel 10 also features prominently in the current lineup, offering a compelling alternative to the Galaxy A57. Its smaller 6.3-inch display delivers excellent performance with a 1080p+, 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with a 4,970mAh battery, it supports both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Notably, it offers a 10.8MP main camera that rivals even the Galaxy S25 FE’s offerings.

The more advanced Pixel 10 Pro, while priced higher, offers an enhanced experience with its LTPO display and superior camera capabilities. Its powerful specs include a 48MP periscope camera, offering further functionality suited for photography enthusiasts.

Additional Deals and Offers

Lastly, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is currently reduced to $800. This innovative flip model features impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dual-camera setup. For those looking for older but reliable options, refurbished iPhone 13 and 14 models are available at around $300, benefiting from Apple’s extensive software support.

Key Takeaways