Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 aims to simplify password management for its users by enabling them to update weak or compromised passwords with just a single tap.

This breakthrough feature was revealed at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), marking a notable evolution in how users handle their online security.

The new Passwords feature will now automatically update weak and compromised passwords with minimal user involvement.

Utilizing Apple’s Intelligence in conjunction with Safari, this new capability allows the system to securely access websites, seamlessly signing in and upgrading passwords for users once they provide their consent.

The current version of Apple’s password manager alerts users regarding passwords that have appeared in data breaches and potential leaks, but still requires manual updates for compromised accounts.

With the forthcoming update, iOS 27 intends to automate much of this process. Users will approve password changes, and the new feature will handle navigating to selected websites to implement the updates automatically.

While the announcement showcased the capability in a flawless demonstration, the true test will lie in its performance in real-world situations, particularly with accounts secured with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

For those concerned about password security, it’s reassuring to know that Apple’s Passwords app is designed to generate secure passwords by default. These complex strings are expected to be highly resistant to cyberattacks.

Siri’s Next Chapter

This year’s WWDC also brought Siri into the spotlight, rebranded as Siri AI, as Apple aims to fulfill commitments made two years ago. Although Apple rolled out its Intelligence model in 2024, it has faced criticism for not meeting its ambitious expectations.

After the event, industry analysts expressed cautious optimism regarding Apple’s strides in AI. They emphasized that the company must deliver tangible benefits to both users and developers in this next phase.

Numerous AI enhancements are set to debut with iOS 27, leveraging Apple’s Foundation Models in collaboration with Google’s Gemini technology, alongside the password-related functionality.

While some features—like creating shortcuts via natural language prompts—aren’t groundbreaking, they signify a shift toward more user-friendly AI applications.

Analysts argue that success in the AI domain is about creating features that genuinely enhance everyday usability.

Apple is working to integrate AI into existing devices seamlessly, focusing on usability and privacy.

Developers can access a beta version of iOS 27 now, while the public release is anticipated this fall. However, the shiny new Siri AI app will require users to join a waiting list before they can experience it.