Sweden Moves to Prohibit Mobile Phones in Schools

MALMÖ, Sweden—Sweden is set to implement a ban on mobile phones in schools starting in the upcoming academic year. This decision reflects a significant shift in educational policy, prioritizing traditional learning methods over digital screens.

Since last year, the center-right coalition government has focused on reducing screen time, particularly for younger students, due to concerning declines in literacy rates among Swedish youth.

The decision aligns with international trends where various countries are reevaluating the role of technology in classrooms. Many educators and parents support a return to conventional teaching methods, while neighboring Nordic countries, including Denmark and Finland, are considering similar restrictions on mobile phone use in schools.

In the U.S., the Los Angeles Unified School District has announced a ban on screens until the second grade, alongside limits on daily screen time.

Emphasizing Traditional Learning

Although Sweden is recognized for its educational technology, the mobile phone ban aims to cultivate less distracting learning environments. Many schools have already imposed restrictions on mobile device usage to enhance student focus.

The Swedish government has allocated approximately 555 million Swedish krona ($59 million) to purchase textbooks and other educational materials in response to declining reading competencies, with many ninth graders failing to reach basic reading levels in international assessments.

Experts suggest that physical learning materials stimulate brain parts that digital screens cannot. Additionally, the health agency advises parents to create positive screen use models and establish “screen-free zones” at home.

At Malmö Borgarskola, students check their phones into a designated area known as the “Mobile Hotel” during class, noting improved focus without the distraction of devices.

A New Approach to Education

Despite the push for less screen time, students at Malmö Borgarskola are receiving laptops, but efforts are underway to encourage reliance on traditional handwriting during lessons. New regulations also prevent children under two from engaging with digital materials, with a revised curriculum focused on traditional methods expected by 2028.

Critics of reduced digital engagement argue that strong digital skills will be necessary for future job markets, warning against potential innovation and job shortages. However, students express little concern for their digital competency, believing their foundational learning to be adequate.

Key Takeaways