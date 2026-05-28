As summer approaches, technology enthusiasts are buzzing about the expected arrival of new Samsung Galaxy Watch models. There are hints regarding the possibility of an Ultra model and perhaps a Classic edition, fueled by fresh information revealed in codenames associated with the new devices.

Last year saw the launch of the Galaxy Watch 8 and its Classic counterpart, alongside a modest refresh of the Watch Ultra. The development of the Watch 8 was noted under the internal codename “Fresh 8,” while the Classic variant was referred to as “Wise 8.” The Watch Ultra maintained the codename “Project X2” throughout its development phases.

Recent updates from a Google Wear OS app have sparked interest as new codenames for the forthcoming Galaxy Watch models have surfaced. The codename “Fresh 9” appears to indicate the standard Galaxy Watch 9, while “Wise 9” likely denotes the Classic version. Meanwhile, “Project V2” seems to point toward an anticipated Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

These revelations are coming from Google’s software ecosystem rather than a Samsung platform, adding credibility to the speculated presence of a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic model. The presence of “Wise 9” in the code boosts the likelihood that fans of the Classic series will get what they’re hoping for.

There’s also talk about potential new features that might accompany these Galaxy Watch updates. One exciting feature that debuted with the Pixel Watch 4, known as “raise-to-talk,” is currently exclusive to that model. However, a recent code addition in the Google software, labeled “Wear OS,” points to a possible expansion of this feature beyond just the Pixel Watch into the Galaxy lineup. The introduction of third-party support, hinted at by the “3p” label, could broaden access significantly.

We’re in the realm of speculation, trying to piece together what Samsung has in store for us in the coming months. The upcoming event, rumored to be held in London on July 22, is shaping up to be significant, where Samsung may unveil not only the Galaxy Watches but also their latest foldable phones.

⚠️ An APK teardown provides a glimpse into features under development and is not a guarantee of what will be included in the final product.

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