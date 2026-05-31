As anticipation mounts for the next iteration of iPhone software, Apple is set to launch iOS 27 soon. The company follows a well-defined schedule leading up to the public rollout. Here’s what you should know about this major update.

First Developer Beta: June 2026 Developers can expect access to the first beta version shortly after the WWDC keynote, possibly as early as the day of the event or by June 10. This iteration is crucial for Apple, especially with its new Siri technology taking center stage. The revamped AI features, initially hinted two years ago, are anticipated to be a significant enhancement. Confidence surrounds the launch despite delays, as the extra development time is expected to improve the features.

First Public Beta: July 2026 The opportunity to test the new software will likely arise in July. However, early beta versions may have bugs, so caution is advised in selecting devices to update.

Release Candidate: Early September 2026 The Release Candidate, marking the final beta stage, typically occurs just before the official launch days before the September event.

General Release: Mid-September 2026 The general release for iOS 27 usually falls just before new iPhone models hit stores, expected around September 14.

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