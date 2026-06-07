This story highlights a parent’s choice to eliminate smartphones from her children’s lives, focusing on creating memorable experiences instead.

For some time, the children have been clamoring for smartphones. To address concerns surrounding their negative effects, the decision was made to delay smartphone usage until they turn 17.

Conversations about this decision have been held, sharing reasoning instead of imposing rules. Although the children understand, they sometimes feel a sense of exclusion, especially with many peers already owning smartphones.

While they have access to watches that allow calls, there’s openness to acquiring simple mobile phones for contact with family and friends, as there’s no landline.

A year ago, inspired by vintage media, a venture into thrift stores began to source retro methods for enjoying music, providing hands-on experiences of how music was enjoyed before the digital age.

Creating Mixtapes

During thrift hunts, a boombox that played both CDs and tapes was discovered, alongside a rotary phone and a manual radio. This sparked curiosity; the children were fascinated by the old music methods.

They were taken thrifting again to find tapes and CDs. To keep the momentum going, it was proposed that they create their own mixtapes, reminiscent of past generations. Several blank tapes and an old recording device were purchased, allowing experimentation with favorite songs from the radio.

By the end, personalized mixtapes filled with their preferred tunes evoked fond memories.

A Walkman for Ethan

One child particularly embraced the analog devices after noticing a character in “Guardians of the Galaxy” with a Walkman. Interest sparked a request for one.

After searching thrift shops to no avail, a Walkman was found online at a reasonable price, paired with classic rock tapes, satisfying curiosity.

During a recent road trip, he was absorbed in music, reminiscent of childhood road trips. Back home, he often lies on the floor, lost in his tunes.

Before long, the other children expressed interest in Walkmans too, joining him in this musical journey.

Thrift Store Adventures

Now, all four children regularly join on outings to thrift stores, excited to hunt down cassettes. They’ve stumbled on some interesting finds, making each trip feel like a treasure hunt.

Witnessing their joy in music is fulfilling. It’s gratifying to have another shared activity, relishing moments without screens while reliving cherished memories.

Key Takeaways