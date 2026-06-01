Tackling Wi-Fi Issues on My New Galaxy S26

After upgrading to the Galaxy S26, I faced a perplexing problem: my phone kept dropping the Wi-Fi connection in various spots around my home, while other devices maintained a stable link. It quickly became clear that the issue lay within my new device.

I initially resorted to typical fixes—restarting my phone, reconnecting to the Wi-Fi network, ensuring all updates were in place, and even rebooting the router. Despite these efforts, my phone continued to disconnect at random intervals, prompting a deeper troubleshooting approach.

Automatic Features: Unforeseen Consequences

Upon further investigation, I discovered two Samsung features causing my connection issues. The first is “Switch to mobile data,” designed to allow the phone to seamlessly switch to cellular service whenever it senses a weak Wi-Fi signal. However, even a momentary dip in Wi-Fi quality caused my phone to toggle over to mobile data, leading to rapid depletion of my data allowance.

The second feature, “Switch to better Wi-Fi networks,” allowed my phone to connect to different saved networks during dips in signal strength. I preferred to manually stick to the network I had selected rather than let my phone choose.

Disabling these features was straightforward. I navigated to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi, clicked on the three-dot icon, then selected Intelligent Wi-Fi. Turning off both features led to an immediate improvement—my phone ceased its random disconnects.

Staying Connected with Home Wi-Fi Inspection

Although disabling those automatic features helped, I still faced challenges with weak Wi-Fi in specific areas. I utilized the Home Wi-Fi Inspection tool available on my Galaxy S26. This feature analyzes the strength of the Wi-Fi signal throughout the house, allowing me to pinpoint dead zones where the connection falters.

To access the tool, I followed a series of steps: Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi, tapped the three-dot icon, selected Intelligent Wi-Fi, and tapped Intelligent Wi-Fi until the Connectivity Labs option appeared. From there, I accessed the Home Wi-Fi Inspection tool.

By selecting my Wi-Fi network and clicking Start, I walked around as my phone measured signal strength in real time. The tool generated a visual graph, allowing easy comparison of Wi-Fi quality in various areas. After experimenting with router placement based on this feedback, I successfully minimized connection issues.

Evaluating Nearby Networks with Connectivity Labs

Now that my home Wi-Fi was sorted, I explored another feature within Connectivity Labs: Nearby Wi-Fi Information. This tool is invaluable in public spaces like hotels or cafes, where I need to choose from various available networks.

To utilize it, I headed to Wi-Fi Developer Options > Nearby Wi-Fi Information within the Connectivity Labs menu. This feature scans for local networks, presenting crucial data such as signal strength, channel details, and frequency band, rating each network as Best, Good, Bad, or Worst.

These built-in features have effectively mitigated my Wi-Fi issues. For others facing challenges with disconnects or slow speeds, resetting the phone’s network settings might clear outdated or incorrectly configured settings contributing to connectivity problems.

Key Takeaways

Explore Device Settings : Adjusting automatic features can prevent unexpected data usage and connection issues.

: Adjusting automatic features can prevent unexpected data usage and connection issues. Utilize Wi-Fi Inspection Tools : Measuring signal strength throughout your home can help identify troublesome areas.

: Measuring signal strength throughout your home can help identify troublesome areas. Discover Hidden Features : Samsung’s Connectivity Labs hold valuable resources for managing Wi-Fi networks efficiently.

: Samsung’s Connectivity Labs hold valuable resources for managing Wi-Fi networks efficiently. Consider Router Placement : Strategic positioning can significantly impact Wi-Fi performance.

: Strategic positioning can significantly impact Wi-Fi performance. Reset Network Settings if Needed: Reinitializing network settings can resolve lingering connectivity problems.

These insights foster a more engaged approach toward understanding and resolving Wi-Fi issues, encouraging a balance of device capability and user control.