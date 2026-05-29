Samsung has launched a firmware update of One UI 8.5 aimed at improving photo-taking experiences across its device lineup. The update introduces the Camera Assistant function to a broader range of smartphones, including mid-range and lower-end models, allowing users of up to 20 different models—along with select tablets—to benefit from enhanced camera settings.

Smartphones gaining access to the Camera Assistant include models from the Galaxy A series (A34-A37) and the M34, M35, and M36. Users can find Camera Assistant within the Camera app settings or download it from the Samsung Galaxy Store or through Good Lock.

Additional Features of the Camera Assistant App

The Camera Assistant app enhances the camera experience by providing more control and customization. Features include fine-tuning lens and zoom selections, adjusting autofocus sensitivity and speed for both photos and videos. However, some features may not be accessible on older models due to hardware limitations related to camera sensors and image processing capabilities. Several Galaxy Tab models, such as the Galaxy Tab S8, S9, and Tab S10 series, will also benefit from these enhancements.

As the One UI 8.5 rollout continues, users can expect additional features like Call Screening and enhanced audio capabilities for select Galaxy devices. This update began in Korea on May 6, 2026, with other regions to follow shortly after.

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